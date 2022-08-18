Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J to Emcee the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards have a new emcee — times three!

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will split emceeing duties at this year's VMAs, MTV announced on Thursday.

The trio will replace a traditional "host" as seen in the past, and they'll introduce the night's biggest moments, performers, presenters and winners.

LL Cool J, 54, received the Video Vanguard Award in 1997 and last appeared as a VMAs presenter in 2000, while Minaj, 39, is set to receive this year's Vanguard Award. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper and five-time VMAs winner will perform at this year's show for the first time since 2018, and she's nominated for best hip-hop video.

Harlow, 24, meanwhile, is up for seven trophies this year, landing him in a tie for most nominations. This year will also mark his VMAs solo performance debut.

Other stars set to take the stage include Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. Kane Brown will headline the Toyota Stage.

Lizzo, 34, will be singing "2 Be Loved" from her new album Special, while Måneskin, the Italian band that won Eurovision 2021, will take the stage for the first time this year with a rendition of their chart-topping alternative hit "SUPERMODEL." Brazilian superstar Anitta, 29, will perform her smash hit "Envolver."

This year's show will also feature debut performances from two international groups. Nominated for best metaverse performance this year, BLACKPINK, the first-ever K-pop girl group to win a Moon Person (for song of the summer in 2020), will perform for the first time ever at this year's ceremony. Soloist LISA is also nominated for best K-pop, becoming the first female solo act in the genre to receive a nod.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories including video of the year, artist of the year, best collaboration and more through Aug. 19.

The show will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.