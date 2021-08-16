"My favorite vice was definitely drinking (I don’t like to smoke) but if I learned anything this year it’s that I don’t need it," wrote Jack Harlow on Instagram

Jack Harlow Says He Hasn't 'Had a Single Sip of Alcohol in 2021' as He Opens Up About Sobriety

Jack Harlow is getting candid about his journey to sobriety.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old rapper opened up on Instagram about why he stopped drinking alcohol this year and how he realized he doesn't "need it."

"Haven't had a single sip of alcohol in 2021. Going the rest of the year without it. Maybe I'll never take another sip, who knows?" the "What's Poppin" rapper wrote. "My favorite vice was definitely drinking (I don't like to smoke) but if I learned anything this year it's that I don't need it."

"I don't usually say a lot in my captions because it feels like anything worth telling y'all I should just put in my songs…but today felt like a good time for a life update," he added.

The musician continued by saying that he's "grateful" for the place he's in today and thanked his fans.

"I'm really grateful for how far we've come and I want you to know I appreciate all of you," he wrote. "But I'm hungrier right now than I've ever been."

Teasing what's to come, he added, "I'm prepared to become a well-oiled machine to take this s— to the next level. See you soon."

Fans and friends of Harlow flooded the comments with support. Lil Nas X, Harlow's "Industry Baby" collaborator, wrote "look at jack harlow man so inspirational."

"Discipline is 🔑 to all the levels .. fire bro," commented rapper Childish Major.

"YESSSSSSS 🙌 PROUD OF YOU, wrote EDM artist Dillon Francis.

Harlow's sobriety comments come several weeks after fellow musician Kehlani opened up about quitting marijuana in 2018.

"It really really messed with my vocal cords and it really took a lot of energy from my day. I stopped to regulate my body and myself," she said. "I got to a point where I couldn't eat, sleep or be at a social gathering."