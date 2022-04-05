Jack Harlow Readies 'First Class' — Featuring a Sample of Fergie's 'Glamorous' — for Friday Drop

A teaser for the second single off his forthcoming album went viral following a TikTok clip shared Thursday

It's a busy week for Jack Harlow.

After attending his first-ever Grammys on Sunday, he's set to release the second single off his upcoming album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, on Friday.

Last Thursday, he dropped a 20-second teaser sampling Fergie's 2006 hit "Glamorous," which fans met with great enthusiasm. The next day, Harlow announced the single, "First Class," will drop at the end of the week. "Ok fine," he tweeted. "'First Class' out next Friday…one week from today."

The Louisville native spent much of his Sunday at the awards show alongside his Grammy-winning collaborator, Lil Nas X. The rap duo's hit, "Industry Baby," was up for best melodic rap performance, but was beat out by Kanye West's "Hurricane." Harlow joined Lil Nas X on stage to perform their nominated song amidst a medley of Lil Nas X's hits.

jack harlow Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Harlow's breakout hit, "What's Poppin," gained huge success on TikTok in 2020, and the remix, featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. His debut album, That's What They All Say, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in December 2020.

For the March cover of Rolling Stone, Harlow opened up about how growing up with "a lot of love" made him as motivated and ambitious as he is. "I wake up and I'm hungry," he told the outlet. "I think a lot of times you're right, ambition does come from damage. But it comes from passion for me. I want to live the richest life I can. I just want to feel everything that I could possibly feel. I'm not satisfied with living, like, average life."

He also elaborated on his newfound sobriety, after sharing on social media that he didn't have a "single sip of alcohol in 2021." "I just feel like I'm a man," he said. "I don't feel like I need to do boyish things anymore."

Harlow recently made headlines with a surprise move outside the music sphere. Deadline reported in March that he's set to make his acting debut in the reboot of the 1992 sports comedy White Men Can't Jump. He'll be reprising the role originally played by Woody Harrelson.