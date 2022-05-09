The tour is in support of his second studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You and will feature special guests City Girls

Jack Harlow Announces Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour Dates: 'Seen You Soon'

Jack Harlow arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Get ready, fans! Young Harleezy's tour will be the "Talk of the Town."

On Monday, Jack Harlow announced he's taking Come Home the Kids Miss You, his second studio album which dropped last week, on the road.

Select tour dates will also include special guests City Girls, whom Harlow, 24, worked with in 2020 for their "Pussy Talk" remix.

The tour will kick off on Sept. 26 in Nashville, and will hit major cities like Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego and more before concluding in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 16. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT and presale will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT.

Following the announcement, the "First Class" rapper shared the tour poster on his Instagram, captioning the post "see you soon."

Harlow released the 15-track album on Friday and it features rappers Lil Wayne and Drake, as well as fellow musicians Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake. It also includes previously released tracks "First Class" and "Nail Tech" as well as "Dua Lipa," which he teased on social media days before the album's release.

Harlow was asked if Lipa has responded to the song since the album dropped on Friday. "Not publicly," the rapper said, noting she's acknowledged it privately. "I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything."

"If she had said, 'Yo, I hate it. I don't want it to come out,' it wouldn't have come out," continued Harlow before detailing the conversation they had about the track on FaceTime.

"She was like, 'Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's OK,'" the "Movie Star" performer recalled. "She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go."

The Louisville native celebrated the release of his new album in an Instagram post Friday, just as the project was released at midnight.

"Come Home The Kids Miss You is available everywhere now," the rapper wrote alongside an image of the album art.

Saying that he was "stuck in the studio for a year straight" to work on the album, the Grammy-nominated star said he "turned down every party invite, gave up all my vices, and worked to put myself and my team in the position we want to be in."