Jack Harlow Announces Album Tracklist — with Features from Justin Timberlake and Drake!

The rapper's second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, drops Friday, May 6

Jack Harlow is gearing up to drop his second album.

Come Home The Kids Miss You is out Friday, and the Louisville, Kentucky rapper, 24, shared the album's tracklist on Instagram Tuesday. The 15-song tracklist includes features from rappers Lil Wayne and Drake, Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake.

"Nail Tech," which features John Mayer's production work, and "First Class," Harlow's two most recent singles, were previously the only known songs on the rapper's long-awaited sophomore album.

Harlow secured his first-ever solo No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for "First Class," which samples Fergie's 2006 hit "Glamorous." The rapper teased the single on social media the week after his debut appearance and performance at the Grammys, and released it the following week.

His breakout hit, "What's Poppin," was released in January 2020 on his EP Sweet Action and helped launch the rapper into stardom. His first album, That's What They All Say, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard charts later that same year, and the hit single was once again featured.

Come Home the Kids Miss You's "Poison" will not be Harlow's first collaboration with fellow rapper Lil Wayne, 39. The two teamed up with DaBaby and Torey Lanez in 2020 for a remix of Harlow's "What's Poppin."

In March, Harlow opened up about how his upbringing allowed him to evolve into the rapper he's become for a Rolling Stone cover. He said experiencing normalcy throughout his young adulthood allowed him to figure himself out.