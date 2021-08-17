Rumored Couple Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Spotted Kissing in N.Y.C.

Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf split in January following an abuse lawsuit against the actor

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff pack on the PDA during an ice cream date in New York City

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff pack on the PDA during an ice cream date in New York City

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley were locking lips over the weekend.

Antonoff, 37, and Qualley, 26, were spotted kissing on a bridge as they walked to an ice cream shop with their arms around each other in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Antonoff previously dated actress Lena Dunham for five years before their "amicable" split in 2018.

Following the split, rumors began circulating that the singer was dating his friend, Lorde (aka Ella Yelich-O'Connor). Antonoff denied the rumor on Twitter, and a source told PEOPLE "There's not any type of romantic situation. They're just friends — they really are just friends."

"Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," he wrote. "Those relationships are deeply important and sacred."

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff pack on the PDA during an ice cream date in New York City Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff | CREDIT: THEIMAGEDIRECT.COM | Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Shortly after the Bleachers frontman was spotted at a basketball game in New York City with model Carlotta Kohl.

Meanwhile, Qualley (daughter of Andie MacDowell) was previously involved with Shia LaBeouf, and called it quits in January.

The news of their split came after FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against the actor for alleged sexual and physical assault, sexual battery and for knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

Qualley later expressed support for Twigs over Instagram by writing "Thank you" alongside a photograph of Barnett on the cover of ELLE — where she opened up and says she feels "lucky" to have survived the relationship.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress also previously dated Saturday Night Live cast member and comedian Pete Davidson.