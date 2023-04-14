Ja Rule Says He Won't Be Involved in Fyre Festival Follow-Up: 'I Know Nothing About It' (Exclusive)

The rapper, 47, was a co-founder of the ill-fated 2017 event, along with promoter Billy McFarland

By
and
Published on April 14, 2023 10:39 AM
Ja Rule attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (
Ja Rule. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty

Ja Rule won't be "Livin' It Up" at the next Fyre Festival.

"I don't know nothing about it!" the 47-year-old rapper tells PEOPLE at the "50 Years of Hip Hop" event in New York City Thursday night. "I don't know nothing about it. I ain't in it!"

Rule's comments come days after the failed festival's disgraced promoter, Billy McFarland, announced that he was planning a second iteration of the event — of which Rule was an original co-founder.

Promising luxurious accommodations and extravagant meals, music fans infamously shelled out upwards of $1,595 for what they thought would be a weekend of fun in the sun in the Bahamas in the spring of 2017, with Fyre's organizers also promoting performances by Blink-182 and Migos, plus appearances by high-profile social media influencers, including Kendall Jenner.

But once guests arrived at Great Exuma, festival attendees walked into chaos. "Deluxe housing" translated to flimsy tents, and cheese sandwiches served as gourmet fare. When many of the musical acts failed to show due to the conditions, travelers were stranded on the island.

Netflix's FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu's Fyre Fraud further documented what attendees called hellish conditions.

Ja Rule Billy McFarland FyreCredit: Netflix
Ja Rule and Billy McFarland.

Shortly after the docs debuted, Rule responded on Twitter in January 2019, writing, "I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???"

"I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead [sic] astray!!!," he added in another tweet.

The "Always On Time" rapper also faced the wrath of his fans shortly afterwards, at a concert days later when he encouraged everyone in the crowd to curse him out for his involvement in Fyre Fest. "You might be a little mad at me," he said, in an exchange captured by an Instagram user.

For McFarland's role, he paid a greater price. The 31-year-old was released from prison last March after serving part of a six-year sentence on wire fraud charges in connection with his involvement in the ill-fated festival.

Billy McFarland
Billy McFarland. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After reporting to jail in October 2018, McFarland apologized for his actions, and opened up to PEOPLE a month later about his regrets and hopes for the future.

"I am incredibly sorry for my collective actions and will right the wrongs I have delivered to my family, friends, partners, associates and, you, the general public," he said in an exclusive statement at the time. "I've always sought — and dreamed — to accomplish incredible things by pushing the envelope to deliver for a common good, but I made many wrong and immature decisions along the way and I caused agony. As a result, I've lived every day in prison with pain, and I will continue to do so until I am able to make up for some of this harm through work and actions that society finds respectable."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This past Sunday, McFarland announced that he was taking another stab at the event. "Fyre Festival II is finally happening," the 31-year-old wrote Sunday. "Tell me why you should be invited."

In a separate tweet, he also gave a glimpse at what might be the festival's venue. "Going to crush the island version first," McFarland wrote, before tagging Elon Musk and adding: "But @elonmusk Fyre 3 definitely needs to be in space."

Related Articles
NAOMI RAINE 2023 https://shorefire.com/roster/naomi-raine
Naomi Raine on Giving Back Through Music and What to Expect from Her Upcoming Album (Exclusive)
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Releases 'Mine' and 'Me,' the First 2 Singles Off Her New Album Post-Breakup — Listen
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq_aS1HvNg5/ tengo mucho que decirles, pero mejor les digo mañana en Coachella... 5h See translation
Bad Bunny Makes a Return to Instagram Ahead of Coachella 2023: 'I Have So Much to Tell You'
Tampa, FL - Taylor Swift proves the show goes on as she takes to the stage at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, the first time she has performed her The Eras tour since news of her split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 13 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Taylor Swift Returns to the Stage in Tampa After Joe Alwyn Breakup News
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood
Michael Lockwood Is 'Ready, Able and Willing to Protect' Twins amid Lisa Marie Trust Battle, Says Lawyer
Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, Lizzo
Nickelback Thanks Lizzo for Defending Their Music Against Critics and Suggests Duet Performance
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Scorching Breakup Song Lyrics: 'Your Insecurity Was the Death of You and Me'
Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Don't You (Forget About Me)' By Simple Minds | Kellyoke
Kelly Clarkson Channels 'The Breakfast Club' with Fun Kellyoke Cover of 'Don't You (Forget About Me)'
Demi Lovato Says She'll Write a 'Bunch of Sappy Love Songs' for Next Album: 'I'm So Happy'
Demi Lovato Says She'll Write a 'Bunch of Sappy Love Songs' for Her Next Album: 'I'm So Happy'
Fantasia
Fantasia Barrino's Family Inspired Her Return to School: 'I Want to Break Generational Curses' (Exclusive)
In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Billy McFarland, the promoter of the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, leaves federal court after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges in New York. More than three years after the highly publicized Fyre Festival famously fizzled out in the Bahamas, merchandise and other "minor assets" are available for purchase, courtesy the U.S. Marshals Service from Texas-based Gaston & Sheehan Auctioneers.
Billy McFarland Announces Fyre Festival II Is 'Finally Happening' Following His Prison Release
Shawn Carter aka Jay Z attends "The Harder They Fall" World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 06, 2021 in London, England.
JAY-Z to Honor Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat with One Night Only Concert in Paris
Questlove rollout 4/24
Questlove Says He No Longer Feels Pressure to 'Take Every Job' After Living 'Check to Check' as a Kid (Exclusive)
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey Reacts as 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is Inducted into Library of Congress Registry
Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182
Blink-182 Performing at Coachella 2023 with Original Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus Lineup
Celine Dion Releases Lyric Video for the Love Again Title Track
Céline Dion Releases Captivating Lyric Video for 'Love Again' Title Track — and Announces 5 New Songs