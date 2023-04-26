Ja Rule Discusses Two Decades-Long Feud with 50 Cent: 'I Think Things Can Be Mended'

The Queens rapper also praised Nicki Minaj, whom he says “re-opened that door” for women rappers

By Angela Wilson
Published on April 26, 2023 03:55 PM
Ja Rule, 50 Cent
Ja Rule; 50 Cent. Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Ja Rule is seemingly ready to move on from old music beef and mend fences.

The rapper, 47, said how "life is short" when discussing his long-standing feud with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson with The Shade Room recently. "I think these things can be mended," Rule told the outlet. "Maybe I got a little too much MLK in me, but especially amongst Black people, I don't like to see us beefing — that's clown s— to me."

The pair's beef stretches back over two decades to when the two were rival rappers coming up Queens. When asked about the quarrel — which occasionally turned violent — Rule admitted it was "such a weird time," which exposed hypocrisy in the rap game.

"That was such a weird time, you can't just tell me: 'Don't like him because he makes songs with females that sing.' F— him, that guy whose songs I've been listening to for the last three summers," Rule said. "F— him, I'm f—ing with you. Then they go around and do the same s— you were doing and they love it!"

Throughout the last two decades, the pair exchanged diss tracks, social media banter and insults via interviews. Rule and 50 also exchanged both verbal and physical blows, including club brawls and reported stabbings, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

The four-time Grammy Award nominee was asked during the same interview whether a world existed "where 50 Cent and Ja Rule call a truce?" Rule responded playfully, "If 50 Cent was to walk in here right now, what do you think is gonna happen?" The interviewer answered, "Well nothing obviously" when Rule agreed saying, "Exactly!"

He continued: "That's what the f— I'm saying. We don't have an issue, we don't have a problem. We really don't."

The host recalled 50 Cent's alleged response to Rule suggesting a possible Verzuz between them, when the Power co-creator reportedly dismissed the challenge, implying his participation would make Rule relevant, according to the interviewer.

"Like come on. I'm very relevant out here," Rule said. "I don't have nothing to prove to anybody. I just want people to understand my side of it. And my side of it is I really don't give a f—."

The bad blood between the duo seemingly diminished by the dawn of the 2010s, notably after Rule was sentenced to prison for two years for tax evasion and gun charges, according to the Los Angeles Times. "I'm cool. We ain't beefing no more," VIBE magazine reports he admitted. "We don't gotta go to war, but we're not friends either."

He continued: "We can coincide inside of a world. He's doing him, and he's not thinking about me, and I'm doing me and I'm not thinking about him."

Switching gears during the sit-down, the "Holla Holla" emcee praised fellow New York rapper Nicki Minaj for her groundbreaking rise to superstardom in the mid-2000s. "Her place in the game is solidified," he said.

Minaj, 40, burst onto the rap scene with her first solo single, "Your Love." The track peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

Rule added, "The female emcees they're having a run like they've never had before, and to me, in my opinion, I would say Nicki re-opened that door."

