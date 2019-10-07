Ja Rule Talks Ongoing 50 Cent Feud: 'When You Entertain Clowns You Become Part of the Circus'

Ja Rule and 50 Cent’s feud has been going on for quite some time — and it doesn’t look like it’s about to stop anytime soon.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen brought up the fact that 50 Cent, 44, is a fan of the show and might be watching the episode.

“Did you think of anything you’d like to say to him?” Cohen asked his guest.

“Here’s the thing, we’ve been having this ongoing feud now for seems like, I don’t know 15 years. I think it’s time that we’ve grown past it,” Ja Rule, 43, replied.

However, while the rapper may have indicated that he was willing to put the past behind him, what he said next cast doubt on his sincerity.

“I am removing myself from the circus, because what I’ve realized is when you entertain clowns you become part of the circus,” he said.

Pointing out that Ja Rule’s comment might not be so effective at smoothing things out between the pair, Cohen asked the rapper to come up with “three nice things about 50 Cent.”

“He’s a bad father,” the rapper replied. “He got like a big square box head and one more thing, what else can I say nice? He looks like his breath stinks all the time.”

“I actually thought that this was gonna be something positive,” Cohen said, as Ja Rule playfully replied, “Andy, why would you think that? We’re sworn enemies forever.”

During the show, Cohen also went on to reference 2017’s infamous Fyre Festival, which 50 Cent has been known to troll Ja Rule, the festival’s co-founder, over.

While Ja Rule remained adamant hat he never “committed a crime,” he admitted that he believes the festival was a mixture of false advertising and fraud.

“I believe now after everything unraveled it was a little bit of both,” he said.

Though the festival’s other co-founder Billy McFarland was eventually sentenced to six years in jail for defrauding investors in October 2018, Ja Rule has mostly emerged unscathed, denying all liability in the incidents

Still, the rapper has plans to put on another music festival.

“It wasn’t my fault, right?” he said. “Here’s the thing, Andy, I want to do it the right way with the right partners.”

The rapper went on to note that even though the music festival was hardly a success, it will go down in history.

“I have the biggest festival in the world even though it never happened,” he said.