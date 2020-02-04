J. Scott of A$AP Mob Has Died, A$AP Rocky and More Pay Tribute to the DJ: 'I'm Lost for Words'

J. Scott, a member of A$AP Mob, has died.

Known as A$AP Snacks amongst the hip hop collective — which was formed in 2006 and consists of rappers and producers — Scott served as A$AP Rocky‘s DJ.

While the circumstances surrounding Scott’s death are not immediately clear, a plethora of tributes have been shared in his honor.

On Sunday, Rocky, 31, shared a photo of himself with Scott writing, “I’m lost for words. Idk what to say. Rip brosay. A$AP 2 da death. Love u J Snacks.”

A$AP Ferg also paid tribute to the late star writing, “Man words can’t describe how I feel right now. Rest In Peace to my brother @jscottandshit. This was one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him. Gone too young ‘cozy boy’ for life love u bro.”

Travis Scott‘s DJ, Chase B, also spoke out on Twitter writing, “I really f—– with my n—- J Scott man a real friend and true creative. Saw eye to eye with my n—- about everything. What the f—. This s— has to stop. RIP to my boy.”

J. Scott. love you . rest easy man — THE INTERNET (@intanetz) February 3, 2020

Image zoom Bud Wise/Instagram

Image zoom Sza/Instagram

“J. Scott. Love you. Rest Easy Man,” neo-soul rap group The Internet tweeted.

“We went to high school together… you were always ahead of your time in everything… from fashion to music and when I last saw you in July you were the same dude. Never changed. Always pure. You’ll be missed and you are a legend,” the tweet read.

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We’ve Lost in 2020

SZA remembered Scott by commenting on a post he shared on his Instagram just 5 days ago.

“Love u so much man f—… I don’t believe it!! I’m so TIGHT RIGHT NOW. God bless u King,” SZA wrote.

A$AP Mob also shared a tribute on Twitter.

Image zoom J. Scott Roger Kisby/Getty Images

“Rest easy @JscottandShit. A$AP FOREVER. COZY BOYS FOREVER,” the tweet, which included a somber photo, read.

During a 2016 interview with Ultraolive, Scott opened up about how he got into music and what led to him becoming a member of A$AP Mob.

RELATED: Rapper Juice WRLD Dies at 21 After Reportedly Having Seizure in Chicago Airport

“I’m originally from Atlanta and in high school I started to get into production via the program Reason, but never fully got into the mix. I was bouncing around in the streets too much. When I moved to NY for good, all my friends up here would just want me to play music at the get togethers. Before Rocky started to pop off, Yams and Rocky asked me to DJ for him,” Scott told the publication.

Scott’s death comes 5 years after the death of A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams. Yams, né Steven Rodriguez, died at the age of 26 of an accidental overdose.