 J.J. Watt Shares His 'Respect' for Taylor Swift After Arizona Concert: 'She Crushed It'

The former NFL defensive end gave major props to Swift on Instagram after catching a show during the opening weekend of her Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona

By
Published on March 20, 2023 12:34 PM
jj watt taylor swift the eras tour
Photo: Getty (2)

J.J. Watt is applauding the artistry of Taylor Swift's live performance.

The former NFL defensive end, 33, gave major props to Swift on Instagram after catching night two of her Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona Saturday.

"44 Songs. 3 Hours and 15 Minutes. So much respect @taylorswift," Watt, who retired as an Arizona Cardinal at the end of the 2022 season, wrote on Sunday. "When your fans pay for a ticket, they are getting their money's worth and some. Touché."

"The production, the set design, the video boards, the sound quality, the speakers, just — you can tell when somebody does something at the top of their game and is trying to do [it] the right way for their fans," added the former NFL star, who welcomed 4-month old son Koa James with wife, American pro soccer player Keila Watt, 31, in November.

"This is done the right way for the people paying money to come and see her."

"She did not stop the whole time. There was no intermission," he noted of there being "no half-time" for the "Shake it Off" singer.

"She was singing, dancing, entertaining the entire time. 70,000 people hanging on every word and move she was making," Watt went on to express. "She crushed it. And she didn't even look tired," he added with a laugh. "I was tired, and I was just sitting there!"

"If she can do this entire tour without missing a single show, it will be unbelievably impressive," added the former pro-baller. "Just the sheer mental, physical, emotional toll that this has to take on your body. To be able to go out there and do that night after night after night, city after city after city — three hours and fifteen minutes? Unbelievable."

Swift also celebrated the success of her second Arizona show on Sunday — which Watt revealed he saw with Keila and a group of friends alongside a cut-out of the multiple Grammy winner.

"WELL. Last night was a rush," Swift captioned a series of snapshots from the show on her Instagram. "Thank you to everyone in that glorious Glendale night 2 crowd for giving us all you had and more," Swift added. "Counting down the hours til we get to play again. See you in Vegas 😆."

One picture featured within the carousel showed Swift, who last toured in 2018, making a heart with her hands and showing off a guitar that was specially decorated for the tour by her parents, Scott and Andrea.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Second Night
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Another image showed the star standing atop a platform on the massive stage, surrounded by a group of her backup dancers.

Swift was initially forced to postpone her long-awaited Eras Tour due to issues with ticket sales on Ticketmaster's sites in November.

She finally kicked off her Eras Tour in Glendale on Friday night with a 44-song setlist that included nods to each of her respective album eras and ended with her latest LP — Midnights — performing tracks including "Anti-Hero", "Karma" and "Bejeweled".

Night three of the tour will see Swift hit the stage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Friday.

