BTS' J-Hope Says Performing as a Solo Artist Is 'Challenging' But 'Fun': 'I Miss My Members'

J-Hope closed out the Bud Light Seltzer stage at Lollapalooza 2022 on Sunday, becoming the first South Korean artist to ever headline a major U.S. music festival

J-Hope hit a huge career milestone over the weekend!

On Sunday, the BTS member, 28, performed a headlining set at the Lollapalooza 2022 in Chicago — and became the first South Korean artist to do so at a major U.S. music festival.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the performance made music history, it also marked J-Hope's first as a soloist.

In an interview with Rolling Stone prior to his performance, J-Hope opened up about what it's been like going out on his own following BTS' announcement earlier this summer that they're embarking on a "new chapter" in which they'll release both group and solo projects.

"It's actually a huge challenge for me as artist J-Hope. It's a very important momentum to just to go forward," the musician told Rolling Stone via a translator. "So I actually had to prepare really hard since it's a very meaningful moment and an important part of my artistry. After this performance, maybe I'm going to feel a lot of things. I'm sure it's going to help me as an artist to take the next step."

j-hope J-Hope performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 31 | Credit: Gary Miller/FilmMagic

He said while this new chapter has been "very fun," not having Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, V, RM and Jin at his side during the solo rehearsal process has been "lonely."

"I miss my members," J-Hope admitted.

"[It's] very challenging, but also very fun," he continued of the new chapter. "So actually, I think it's very positive to take on new challenges, [which] are actually going to help me as a person. So I'm actually enjoying the whole process. Every moment is very fun and very new and it makes me feel like I've gone back to the old days."

J-Hope's first solo album, Jack in the Box, was released July 15. In another Rolling Stone interview published the same day, the performer revealed that the very first person to hear the new record was his bandmate RM.

"He said, 'Wow, I didn't think you'd do music like this. I have a bit of brain freeze. And it's so you. The fact that you brought this music at this time… I really respect it, and I love that it's so you,'" J-Hope recalled. "He gave me that feedback."

Next up to hear the project was Jungkook, who was apparently so inspired by the album that he felt ready to make music of his own.

"It was really funny. After hearing the album, he suddenly went to his studio," J-Hope said. "I think he felt the motivation to start. I love that one of our greatest motivators is one another."

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: South Korean boy band BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) BTS | Credit: John Shearer/Getty for The Recording Academy

BTS debuted in 2013 and has since become one of the most popular groups in the world, notching several chart-topping Billboard Hot 100 hits including "Dynamite," "Life Goes On" and "Butter."

J-Hope told Rolling Stone that being the first member to put out a solo album came with "a sense of responsibility" and "some pressure."

"Jack in the Box is filled only with things I personally wanted to do, almost to the point where I worry to myself, 'Did I focus too much on solely what I wanted to do?' I think that's where the half nervousness comes from," he said.