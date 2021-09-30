J Balvin Trolls Residente on Instagram After Calle 13 Alum Compares His Music to a 'Hot Dog Cart'

After J Balvin called for a boycott of the Grammys, Residente shared a video critiquing the Colombian singer's music

Is this the Latino equivalent of Kanye West vs. Drake?

Things got heated on social media between reggaetón stars J Balvin and Residente after the "Mi Gente" star criticized the Latin Grammys for only nominating him for three awards and Residente defended the show by comparing Balvin's music to a "hot dog cart."

It all started when Balvin, 36 — whose tracks "Agua" is up for song of the year and best urban song and "Tu Veneno" for best reggaetón performance — called out the Latin Recording Academy for "not valuing" reggaetón musicians.

"The Grammys don't value us, but need us. It's my opinion and I have nothing against other genres because they deserve all the respect, but this is getting tiring," he wrote in a set of now-deleted tweets. "We give them ratings but they don't give us respect. P.S. I'm nominated so don't come saying I'm hurt."

J. Balvin, Residente Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty; Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty

He followed up by adding, "For those who have power in the genre, NONE OF YOU SHOULD GO!! None of us should, because we're a movement."

Puerto Rican rapper and musician Residente — who formerly formed part of Calle 13, the rap group behind "Atrévete-Te-Te" — defended the awards show in a now-deleted Instagram video, where he compared Balvin's music to a "hot dog stand."

"This year, they're dedicating it to Rubén Blades. You're telling people in the urban genre to boycott the awards and not celebrate Rubén Blades, f—er. A man who made history for Latin American music, who unlike you, wrote his songs and feels them," Residente, 43, said in the video. (Blades is a beloved Panamanian musician and trailblazer behind songs like "Pedro Navaja" and "Amor y Control.) "I would believe your boycott if, last year, when you were nominated 13 times, you didn't go, but then you didn't boycott."

"It's as if a hot dog cart got upset for not getting a Michelin star. And don't misinterpret me, everyone loves hot dogs," he added in his video. "Your music is like a hot dog cart: a lot of people may like it but when those people want to eat good, they go to a restaurant and that restaurant wins the Michelin stars."

He ended his video by saying, "So if you want to be nominated, you have to stop making hot dogs and open a restaurant" or make an amazing hot dog."

Under Residente's now deleted Instagram post, Ballin simply commented, "I respect your opinion" with a set of emojis.

Then, on Thursday, Balvin trolled Residente back posting a photo of himself posing by a hot dog stand as he teased a new song featuring Sech and Daddy Yankee.

"Go out and perrea," he captioned the photo, alongside a hotdog emoji.

Several celebrity friends and fans alike praised the Colombian star for his response to Residente's comments.

"That's how you respond: with grace and elegance which your enemies lack," wrote Colombian model and broadcaster Alejandra Azcárate.

"Let's nominate this hot dog for a Michelin star," wrote reporter and dancer Mariela Encarnación.

"😂😂😂😂😂," added Valentina Ferrer, the mother of Balvin' son Río.

Residente is the most celebrated artist in Latin Grammy history, earning 27 trophies in his lengthy career. Meanwhile, Balvin has earned 5 Latin Grammys, including two last year: one for best urban music album for Colores and another for best urban song for "Con Altura."

Balvin's tweets aren't the first time that reggaetón artists have critiqued the awards show. Artists including J Balvin, Becky G, Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam called out the awards show for excluding much of the genre from its nominations.