J Balvin Says He's 'Proud' of Bad Bunny's 'Success' in Touching Post Following Massive 'P FKN R' Show

Bad Bunny performed over 30 songs in front of 40,000 people in his native Puerto Rico over the weekend. Romeo Santos, J Balvin, Myke Towers and Jhay Cortez were among the stars to join him onstage

There's nothing but love between these two iconic reggaetoneros.

Over the weekend, Bad Bunny performed a one-time, sold-out show in his native Puerto Rico, aptly titled "P FKN R," in front of 40,000 people. The massive, 35-song performance — which featured appearances from Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, Sech, Romeo Santos and more musical stars — marked a celebration for Bad Bunny in his home country before he kicks off his massive Último Tour Del Mundo tour next year.

Following the concert on Saturday where the two were captured hugging onstage, J Balvin shared a sweet note for Bad Bunny, 27, on the historic show.

"Benito, you and I are different, but at the same time, very similar," wrote Balvin, 36, in Spanish. "We're not afraid of being seen as strange, because it seemed for a moment that I was the only weird one here until you came along and we recorded together for the first time."

He added, "I remember recording with you and after 5 hours, in the early morning, we were in La Perla recording the video for 'Si tu novio te deja sola' and, well, the rest is history."

"Si tu novio te deja sola" became a massive hit for both Balvin and Bad Bunny. In his note, Balvin continued by referring to their duo album, Oasis, which Billboard named the 10th best album of 2019.

"That's what we're living: an oasis of blessings, because even though there have been storms, the oasis always comes back," he wrote. "Congrats Benito. I'm proud of your success, because it's our success. It's all been f—ing worth it."

At Saturday's show in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny performed 15 of 20 songs from YHLQMDLG, including "La Dificil," "Yo Perreo Sola," "Vete," and, of course, "P FKN R."

INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Bad Bunny and J Balvin are seen at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge at Coachella 2019 on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. Credit: Roger Kisby/Getty

Meanwhile, Balvin joined him on stage to sing their tracks "La canción" and "AM Remix." Jhay Cortez also hit the stage with Bad Bunny for "Cómo Se Siente," "No Me Conoce," and their smash hit "Dákiti."

Near the end of the show, Romeo Santos from Aventura joined Bad Bunny for their collab "Volví." For the encore, the singer was joined by reggaetón heavyweights Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow for "Safaera." Other guests included Mora, Duki and Myke Towers.

"I released three albums and I haven't been able to sing them live," an emotional Bad Bunny said on stage, according to Billboard. "Thanks to you, I am where I am and have the success I have today. I'm always going to be grateful for you."

Arcangel, who also joined Bad Bunny on stage, shared seveal photos from the performance, writing, "HONOR, LOYALTY AND RESPECT," referring to the concert, honoring the Caribbean island.