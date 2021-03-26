"I don't like to feel like I'm a superstar," J Balvin said, speaking about his humility. "I'm just a big dreamer"

J Balvin Reveals His Stage Name Was Almost Scotch Bonnet: 'You Should Have a Spicy Name'

J Balvin almost wasn't... J Balvin.

While trying some spicy wings on Hot Ones, the reggaetonero, born José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, revealed that he almost chose a different stage name.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Speaking of Scotch Bonnet, you know that was supposed to be my artist name?" Balvin, 35, said in the clip. "Yeah, that's funny. When I was looking for my name, I had a friend, his name is Fat Al and he's a rapper. And he was like, 'You should have a spicy name like Scotch Bonnet.'"

"This was the first time I actually see what he was talking about," he said. "Now let's taste it!"

Balvin takes bite and says, "Now, we're getting on another level."

During the interview — and amid the hot wing-testing session — Balvin spoke about why he thinks reggaetón has taken music streaming by storm.

"It's happy; it's feeling-good music. It's all about emotion and the experience. People feel that with the melody we throw. It's really dope. It can make people, besides vibing with the flows, say 'I want to know what he's really saying.'"

J balvin Image zoom J Balvin | Credit: first we feast/ youtube

The singer spoke about why he always keeps it real with his fans and stays humble, despite his endless success.

"I don't like to feel like I'm a superstar," he later added. "I'm just a big dreamer. I've been a fan of a lot of artists and I see they act a certain way and when I meet them it's a totally different person... being real is the best thing that could happen to me because I don't have to act. I just want to be real. You can ask your boys after this if I was a piece of s— or not."

RELATED VIDEO: Black Eyed Peas on Shakira's Dance Moves in Girl Like Me Going Viral: 'She Called It'

"I just want to be me. I'm blessed. and I'm blessed that I was raised in a real good way," he added.

Balvin opened up about performing before Canelo Álvarez' boxing match with Avni Yildrim.

"This is crazy because when I talked to him, he told me, 'I'm going to knock him out in the third round,'" Balvin says. "'Listen, I've been training and studying.' And at the third round, Canelo's daughter approached me and started singing my songs. She kept singing and singing and boom, he had knocked the guy in the third round."