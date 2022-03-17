J Balvin Opens Up About Finding His Light and the 'Key' to His 'High Vibrations'

J Balvin is all about keeping vibras en alta (high vibrations) and remaining grounded.

During an interview with PEOPLE about his new limited edition Miller Lite aluminum pints, the "Rojo" singer says the packaging is inspired by his personality — and revealed how he keeps that attitude alive.

Known for this signature neon colors and positive attitude, the Colombian star, 36, says he put his "heart" and "soul" into this collaboration.

"It has to have my DNA on it," he says. "It's the packaging, it's the iconic packaging getting that glow up with the new aluminum pink features and also my lightning bolt, which is my symbol."

He gives an example, "When you see Michael Jordan, you see the jump man. When you see the lightning bolt, all this body paint, you know that it's J Balvin."

J Balvin J Balvin | Credit: Miller Lite

Fans also have the opportunity to win Es Jose Time with the star, a virtual meet and greet and a year's worth of Miller Lite by scanning the QR code on the packaging. The pints will be sold until May, though the opportunity to win Es Jose Time will end on April 15.

When asked to describe his DNA, the "Azul" singer, whose real name José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, says it's filled with "positive energy, colors and high vibrations."

"I feel humble and grateful for the life I live," he adds. "And I'm always looking for my inner peace."

As for how he achieves that inner peace? He's been meditating for 18 years — and he considers it a "beautiful tool."

"Meditation, it's the key, it heals how I can balance myself. And the super high vibration, the super low vibration, you've got to be balanced, be patient — and sports, doing exercise. It's key."

Balvin also recently released his single "Niño Soñador," a tribute to his younger self — a boy who dreamed of becoming a singer, yet was unaware of the pressures of fame at the time.

"The things that I've been going through, the only way you can see the light is when you see the dark."

"You don't learn anything from success because everything is just cool [in the beginning] and you're starting to learn about success so you have failures — that's when you learn," he adds. "It just a part of life, so that's the way I can elevate myself every time. It's something that is challenging — something that I know I can change, something that I think that I got to be better [at]. That's why I did this song because it's basically me."

If he could go back and give his younger self a piece of advice, it's "be patient."

"Always be patient. Be patient and enjoy the process. Don't try to jump a level. Start the process and enjoy the process," he says. "Do the things that you got to do at that time and at that moment, overcome your failures and keep finding your light."

Looking ahead, Balvin is gearing up for his Jose Tour, which will kick off on April 19 — but most importantly, he's excited to focus on his new music and to continue to grow.