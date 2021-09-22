J Balvin Dedicates NEON Las Vegas Performance to Valentina Ferrer on Her Birthday: 'I Love You'

The Colombian superstar hosted three jam-packed weekends for Pollen Presents J Balvin NEON in Las Vegas. Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Jhay Cortz, Jowell y Randy and more artists hit the stage

The "Vibras" were there all three days (and nights)!

Kicking off Latinx Heritage Month, J Balvin hosted the third and final weekend of Pollen's Neón Las Vegas experience at the all-new Resorts World as he dedicated his Friday night performance to Valentina Ferrer, who recently welcomed the couple's son Río.

"Happy birthday to the mother of my son!! Joy is what you represent. This photo says it all hehehe," the 36-year-old wrote in Spanish under a photo of Valentina. "Dancing with Enzo... I love you @valentinaferrer."

Shouting out Ferrer, 28, on stage, he said, "Valentina, I love you so much. Thanks for being here, I'm so proud of you. I love you." (Ferrer and Balvin welcomed baby boy Río in July.)

Performing songs from his recently released album Jose and other hits, including "Mi Gente," "Reggeatón," "Con Altura" and being joined on stage by Jowell y Randy for "Bonita," Balvin lit up the outdoor Ayu Dayclub, which was packed with fans from all over the world.

"I love you guys," he said to Jowell y Randy, two reggaetón veterans. "You are my inspiration. You invented el perreo."

During his performance, Balvin celebrated Mexican Independence Day by grabbing a Mexican flag and waving it on stage. Later on in his set, the largest drone show in Vegas history enhanced his performance above fans.

"We're in Las Vegas. It's been a really great experience with NEON, J Balvin, and good vibes. My friends are here and colleagues who I admire," Balvin told PEOPLE in a statement. "I love them, and I love my fans. We went about a year without seeing them but now after going through all that, we're back. Thank you Pollen."

"I'm so grateful, we're so grateful that you guys made this happen. It's a blessing to have you guys in this dream. Much love," he added.

J Balvin NEON Credit: Pollen

Balvin's performance was just night two of a three-day event that kicked off Thursday evening with a performance by reggeatón's queen: Karol G.

Rocking her signature blue hair, she opened up the experience, which welcomed 9,000 people, with hits such as "La Canción," "Bichota," "El Makinon" and, of course, "Tusa," her hit featuring Nicki Minaj.

Earlier in the night, Tainy, DJ Pope and Agudelo888 also performed.

On Friday, before Balvin's headlining performance, Jowell y Randy hit the stage with some of their throwback hits as they honored old-school reggeatón and thanked Balvin for inviting the duo out.

rauw alejandro Credit: pollen

Saturday's events took place off-site as Rauw Alejandro rocked a jam-packed crowd at Drai's, performing some of his sexiest hits, including song of the summer, "Todo de Ti" as fans threw their panties onstage for him.

Jhay Cortez concluded the night at a secret location before being surprised on stage by Balvin. (The duo has collaborated on tracks such as "La Venganza" on his new album and hit "No Me Conoce.")

At the Ayu Dayclub, attendees were able to take selfies, jump in the pool and interact with several experiences curated by J Balvin and the Pollen team.

J Balvin NEON Credit: Pollen

"We are honored ​​to have gotten the chance to put on the first multi-day Latin music experience in Las Vegas, and we are so grateful to J Balvin, his team, the artists that performed, and most importantly all the fans that took part in the first-ever NEON experience," said Ian Ruzal-Bron, Latin Content Lead for Pollen, in a statement to PEOPLE. "Our purpose is to give people a bigger life. We want to help people create memories that will last a lifetime, and J Balvin and NEON are already at the center of that."

J Balvin and Pollen will join forces once again for a similar travel experience hosted in Cancún, Mexico next January with performances from Sebastián Yatra, El Alfa, Farruko, Feid, Tokischa and J Balvin himself.