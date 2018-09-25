'Mi Gente' Mastermind J. Balvin Says a Collaboration with The Weeknd Might Be Next

J. Balvin has conquered the music world with his reggaeton hit “Mi Gente,” and now the star is already looking ahead to the future.

The Colombian rapper spoke to PEOPLE on Saturday hours before taking the stage at The Forum in Inglewood, California, where he gave fans a vibrant spectacle at the L.A. stop of his The Vibras Tour.

Balvin — who inspired Beyoncé to remix his hit single — says there is no limit to who he wants to collaborate with next after releasing “I Like It” from Cardi B‘s album Invasion of Privacy alongside Bad Bunny.

“There’s a lot of dreams to see to fruition,” he says. “[I want to work] with The Weeknd, with Drake, with Rihanna. There are lots of people I’m interested in singing with.”

“I’ve talked to The Weeknd,” Balvin, 33, reveals. “But everything is a process.”

As for how he felt taking his tour from Europe to Asia, to finally having it land in the U.S., the star says, “I’m super grateful — we sold out both nights here in L.A. To see us start in small clubs to these big stadiums is a dream.”

Balvin’s career has taken a meteoric rise within the last decade, but his latest single (and that Beyoncé remix) introduced him to a whole new audience.

“Mi Gente” won the MTV Video Music Award for best Latin video in August, and he has continued to take the awards season by storm with a leading number of nominations at the Latin Grammys with a total of eight nominations.

RELATED: J Balvin Reveals the Surprising Reason Beyoncé Hopped on the ‘Mi Gente’ Remix

The entertainer previously told BuzzFeed News that it was the “Formation” singer’s daughter, Blue Ivy, who spearheaded her remix.

“I think Beyoncé was [going] crazy with her daughter singing the song all day, every night,” he said. “One day I was in the studio in New York, and one girl that works with Beyoncé — she told me that Blue loved the song. She really loved the song.”

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé Celebrates 37th Birthday by Reflecting on Her ‘Monumental’ Year in Heartfelt Letter

When the singer tapped Beyoncé to remix his hit single, he didn’t actually think she’d say yes. But to his surprise, she signed on two days later. “I almost passed out,” he admitted.

With Beyoncé’s powerful vocals, the multi-cultural song, which showcases Spanish and French lyrics, rocketed to the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. “You’re talking about one of the biggest pop artists around the world,” he said, “I’m still in shock. It is a blessing, you know. I’m really grateful. I really feel that the world needs more love and beautiful vibes. That’s why we made this song.”

You can catch Balvin on tour throughout the U.S. here.