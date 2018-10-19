Good vibes? J Balvin likes it like that!

Last month, the Colombian rapper — born Jose Alvaro Osorio Balvin — kicked off his highly anticipated North American Vibras Tour.

A vibrant spectacle that includes dinosaurs, fog machines, energetic dancers and celebrity cameos, it quickly became evident why the tour has brought out huge crowds to large venues around the country.

Now, more than halfway through his tour, the “I Like It” rapper is taking PEOPLE behind the scenes of his show and introducing some of the talented women who bring it together.

“I think the world is for vibes, you know, the world is energy and this tour is such a vibe,” he says in a PEOPLE exclusive video. “The fact that people are waiting in line, I’m super happy … super happy and grateful. I just can’t wait to do the full tour and see what crazy thing we’re gonna do.”

And though J Balvin implemented a Jurassic Park-like theme, there’s nothing prehistoric about this tour.

“Our job as dancers is to make a soundtrack come to life,” says backup dancer Taylor Knight. “With his music, there’s a vibe and there’s a feeling that goes with every single song, and so dance highlights that.”

Balvin’s career has taken a meteoric rise within the last decade, but his latest single introduced him to a whole new audience.

“Mi Gente” won the MTV Video Music Award for best Latin video in August, and he has continued to take the awards season by storm with a leading number of nominations at the Latin Grammys with a total of eight nominations.

Balvin’s 27-date tour produced by Live Nation kicked off Sept. 19 in Fresno, California with stops in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston and many more before wrapping up Oct. 28 in Miami.

