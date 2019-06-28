J. Balvin and Bad Bunny Surprise Fans by Dropping Their First Joint Album and Music Video

J. Balvin and Bad Bunny, two of Latin music’s most popular artists, have joined forces and dropped their first collaborative album, Oasis.

In a surprise move, the two artists dropped eight songs early Friday morning, as well as a music video for their first single “Qué Pretendes.”

The album is true to their backgrounds, with the Caribbean-oriented “Mojaita” as well as “Yo Le Llego,” “Cuidao Por Ahí,” “La Canción,” “Un Peso” featuring Marciano Cantero of Enanitos Verdes, “Odio” and “Como Un Bebé” with Mr. Eazi.

Balvin, whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, teased the release on Thursday with a photo on Instagram of his and Bunny’s hands holding onto gold necklaces with a bunny totem.

“500K COMENTARIOS Y HACEMOS HISTORIA!!” Balvin, 34, wrote on the post, which translates to, “500K comments and we make history!!”

Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, commented, “quien es ese Jose????? de que hablas????” meaning, “Who is that Jose?? What are you talking about????”

Maluma, another Latin music superstar, teased the two by commenting, “Se van a casar ? 💍” — “Are you getting married?”

Balvin and Bunny first teased their collaboration in September 2018 during a joint interview with Complex where Balvin revealed the album name was Oasis.

“Damn, Balvin already dropped the bomb,” Bunny teased. Balvin said, “I didn’t drop anything.”

As for the meaning of the album’s name, Balvin said it meant more than it appeared.

“What is an oasis for you?” Balvin asked, to which Bunny replied, “It means more than just water. An oasis of what? Friendship?”

Bunny continued, “It’s a rescue, a relief, to freshen up. When you go to an oasis, you go there to supply yourself with the vital things you are missing, things that you need. That’s why it says water, because human beings can’t live without water.”

Balvin became the most streamed artist in the world on Spotify in June 2018, replacing Drake with 48 million monthly listeners, according to the streaming service.

The Colombian singer made a splash with the summer hit “Mi Gente” which spawned a remix with Beyoncé.

He and Bunny previously collaborated on the 2017 song “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” and Cardi B’s “I Like It” last year.

Bunny also recently collaborated with Drake on the hit song “Mia,” which was featured on his debut album X 100PRE.