J. Balvin Addresses Protests — and Shows Support — in Colombia During His Medellín Concert

J. Balvin is speaking out about the protests that have been affecting his home country of Colombia.

At least one student was left dead and many have been injured as a result of the violent demonstrations. The anti-government protests — which have been affecting the nation for the past week — are an aggressive response to Colombian President Ivan Duque’s policies. Some feel his regime is stunting the country’s economy and limiting access to higher education and improved healthcare.

Balvin, who previously received some backlash for not speaking up or using his platform to combat the problem, took a moment on Saturday night to share his opinion on the ongoing issues at his Medellín show in Atanasio Girardot Stadium. He spoke to the crowd, which appeared to be in the thousands, in his native Spanish language. The singer was very clear about where he stands: he sides with the people — especially the nation’s youth.

In a video that was captured from inside the show and obtained by PEOPLE, the international superstar can be seen asking President Duque’s administration to listen.

The singer used his hometown stop on his international tour to say that if people are rioting in this way, there must be something wrong that needs to be fixed. He continued by asking for peace, love and understanding from both the government and the Colombian people.

Balvin later shared a post on his Instagram expressing the gratitude he feels towards his fans from Saturday night’s show, simply writing “Medellín GRACIAS GRACIAS GRACIAS GRACIAS GRACIAS GRACIAS 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏” which translates to “Medellín THANK YOU, THANK YOU…”