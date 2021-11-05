Italian Trio Il Volo Pays Tribute to Late Composer Ennio Morricone in Il Volo Sings Morricone

"We are very proud to keep bringing his legacy alive," the trio tells PEOPLE

On Friday, the Italian classical pop trio Il Volo released their newest album titled Il Volo Sings Morricone — a tribute to Ennio Morricone, the famous Italian composer. In honor of the release, the group tells PEOPLE exclusively that they are "very proud" to keep his music and legacy alive.

"We are very proud to keep bringing his legacy alive, through our voices. And to bring this kind of music to the younger generation, as well as the beauty of our country — the Italian melody," Il Volo, which consists of members Piero Barone, 28, Gianluca Ginoble, 26, and Ignazio Boschetto, 27, says.

They continue, "We are also thrilled to have the support of Ennio Morricone's son, Andrea, who was involved with the album and gave us previously unused lyrics."

The 14-track album recalls Morricone's greatest hits such as "The Ecstasy of Gold" and "Your Love," which will feature new lyrics written by his son Andrea.

In honor of the album's release, the group will also kick off their 25-date world tour in Canada in March 2022 — and eventually hit major cities throughout the United States. They will also be airing a broadcast special titled Il Volo: Tribute to Ennio Morricone on PBS on Nov. 27.

Morricone, who is famously known for composing The Good, the Bad and the Ugly died in July 2020 at 91 years old. He died shortly after suffering from a leg fracture, his lawyer Giorgio Asumma confirmed to CNN at the time.

Morricone also won an Academy Award for his soundtrack to Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight back in 2016, after garnering five previous nominations and an Honorary Award in 2007 that recognized his lifetime's achievement.

On Wednesday, the Italian trio released the music video to "The Ecstasy of Gold" and their official Instagram account shared behind-the-scenes photos.

Il Volo Sings Morricone follows their 2019 album titled The Best of 10 Years — which celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

In 2016, the trio paid tribute to another group they admire, The Three Tenors, in their album Notte Magica. At the time, they also held a concert special in Italy at the Piazza di Santa Croce in Florence alongside Plácido Domingo, one of the original Three Tenors — and PEOPLE got an exclusive look at a clip beforehand.

Here's the full tracklist for Il Volo Sings Morricone:

The Ecstasy of Gold (from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) Your Love (from Once Upon a Time in the West) Nella Fantasia featuring Andrea Griminelli (from Mission) Metti Una Sera a Cena (from Love Circle) Se feat. HAUSER (from Cinema Paradiso) La Califfa feat. David Garrett (from Lady Caliph) Conradiana (from Nostromo) E Più Ti Penso (from Once Upon a Time in America/ Malèna) Se Telefonando Come Sail Away featuring Chris Botti Would He Even No Me Know? (from Cinema Paradiso) Amalia Por Amor Here's To You (from Sacco & Vanzetti) I Colori Dell'Amore