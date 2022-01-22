Interesting Facts You Need to Know About Italian Rock Band Måneskin

Get to know the Rome-based rockers ahead of their Saturday Night Live debut on Jan. 22

"Rock 'n' roll never dies!"

That's what Måneskin's frontman Damiano David exclaimed when the band was crowned 2021 Eurovision Song Contest champions in May. While the Italian group is a music phenomenon the U.S. didn't see coming, the Rome rockers' upcoming appearances on Saturday Night Live and Coachella prove they're here to stay.

Behind the fishnets, leather, and smokey eyes are Måneskin's four members: lead vocalist David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio.

Whether you've been listening to the radio or scrolling through TikTok, you've definitely heard Måneskin's cover of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' 1967 hit "Beggin,'" a song that's quickly risen to the top of the charts.

Eurovision Credit: Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images

Although the song initially appeared on their 2017 EP, Chosen, the hit achieved international success in 2021 due to its popularity on the aforementioned social media platform.

Not only has "Beggin'" peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but it's landed No. 1 in nine countries. Oh, and it's been streamed nearly 900 million times on Spotify!

Maneskin Credit: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty

Aside from Måneskin's chart-topping tracks and international success, the band's background falls nothing short of impressive. From singing on the streets in their earlier years to performing on some of the biggest stages, here are interesting facts about the band.

Måneskin means "moonlight" in Danish

Maneskin Credit: Samantha Zucchi/Insidefoto/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty

Although the band is from Italy, bassist De Angelis is half Danish. When the group entered a talent show for emerging artists in 2016 and had to quickly come up with a name, she suggested naming the band in honor of her heritage. They agreed on Måneskin, meaning "Moonlight," for no particular reason except they liked the way it sounded.

"We chose it in an hour because we had to compete in a musical competition and we didn't have time to pick a name," De Angelis told 102.7KIISFM. "[Her bandmates] just told me, 'Say random words in Danish ... We are going to choose one, and change it later,'" she added.

Three members of Måneskin met in high school

Måneskin Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty/iHeartRadio

David, De Angelis, and Raggi all met in high school in 2015. Before becoming the band that they are today, De Angelis and Raggi played in many bands together. They quickly got David on board before setting out to find a drummer.

Måneskin found their fourth member on Facebook

Ethan Torchio Måneskin Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty

When David, De Angelis, and Raggi Torchio were looking for a drummer, they posted an advertisement on Facebook. Torchio came across the "Musicians Wanted" post, and the rest is history!

Måneskin began their music career by busking in Rome

maneskin Credit: Maneskin/Instagram

Before they gained international success, performing on stages all over the world, Måneskin showcased their talents on the streets of Rome.

"One of our first memories is when we started to play together on the streets. At first, we were like 16 years old and we went to this very known street in Rome, and we just stayed there and played until the cops came after us," De Angelis said in an interview with The Upcoming.

"Even though it was a little tough at first, it helped us a lot to improve our stage presence too because we had to grab people's attention," she adds.

Måneskin appeared on Italy's The X Factor in 2017

Maneskin Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The band rose to fame on the Italian singing competition, The X Factor, a show that had no history of propelling up-and-coming rock artists prior. They performed a variety of originals and covers, including "Beggin'," and placed second overall.

"At first, we weren't very sure of going [on The X Factor] because of the way television shows are seen and perceived," De Angelis told Variety. "Often people think that they're fake, but then we thought it was just a chance to share our music with a big audience."

Måneskin has performed on a variety of TV shows since

Maneskin Jimmy Fallon Credit: Maneskin/Instagram

The televised performances don't stop there as they're set to make their Saturday Night Live debut on Jan. 22.

They've also hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards and the 2021 MTV European Music Awards where they also won the best rock award.

Måneskin is passionate about LGBTQ+ rights

Maneskin Credit: Maneskin/Instagram

Following their performance at the Polsat SuperHit Festiwal in 2021, David and Raggi shared a kiss in support of LGBTQ+ rights in a country with growing hostility towards the community. "Love is never wrong!" David shouted following their kiss.

"We try to do our part," De Angelis told the Associated Press. "I think the main thing is that everyone should feel good with themselves, and they should identify with who they want and be with who they want. I think it's insane that some people are against that," she adds.

Måneskin's David shares a birthday with two rock icons

Damiano David of Måneskin Credit: Ollie Millington/Redferns