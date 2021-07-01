The Isaacs Premiere 'The American Face' Music Video: 'United We Stand'

“This song feels kind of like an anthem for us to set our differences aside and celebrate the fact that this nation allows us all to be who and what we want to be,” Sonya Isaacs Yeary tells PEOPLE

The Isaacs are celebrating the beauty of the country's diversity in their new music video.

On Thursday, the multi-Grammy nominated family group released the music video for their latest single "The American Face," premiering exclusively on PEOPLE.

The Isaacs is composed of siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman, and mother Lily Isaacs. The music video follows the group on their tour bus as they travel across several states, highlighting a diverse group of people along the way.

"This song feels kind of like an anthem for us to set our differences aside and celebrate the fact that this nation allows us all to be who and what we want to be," explained Sonya about the inspiration behind the song.

"We may not be perfect, but we are still one of the greatest nations in the world. We have seen enough division, so many things that we can express our opinions on and even argue about. But we must not forget that this is the land of the free and the home of the brave, and we must not take it for granted. United we stand. We are the American Face," she continued.

With roots dating back to 1971, the singing family prides themselves on their ability to play their own acoustic instruments in order to create their contemporary sounds, which is showcased in the music video. The Issacs are also seen meeting up with The Bridge Ministry, a Nashville-based non-profit organization that works to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children, the homeless and the working poor.

Coming from Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors, the singing group tells PEOPLE that they love blessing the less fortunate, especially through a nonprofit that resonates with their family, which is why a portion of proceeds from their forthcoming album will go toward The Bridge Ministry. Rebecca revealed that the entire group immediately agreed on incorporating the organization in their music video.

"The very first meeting our team had, we immediately had the same goal. We wanted to capture the diversity and beauty of what makes up America," said Rebecca. "So, we began the process of taking a trip and capturing as many moments and as many faces that we could that make up this great country. The video shoot was a blast because we got to meet and visit with people from every walk of life. Although we may not have known each other by name, the music pulled us together and we felt like old friends."