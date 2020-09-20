Isaac Hanson Parts Ways with His Car of 22 Years: 'Nearly Every Album Has Been Checked on This Stereo'

Isaac Hanson has had the same car for 22 years!

On Saturday, the Hanson musician, 39, shared a post on social media, announcing that he was finally saying goodbye to his car, which he has owned since his 18th birthday.

"This is my baby, my car, the only one I have ever owned. She was a surprise for my 18th birthday (in 1998) and has been my pride and joy ever since. I got her with 9,000 miles on the odometer and passed it on to someone who needed it more than me with 169,000 miles," Isaac said, sharing a photo of himself with his car.

The "Save Me" singer also said he and his brothers, Zac and Taylor, would always test drive their music in the black Toyota.

"The mixes and mastering of nearly every Album & EP that I have made since 1998 has been checked on this car stereo, helping my bro’s and I to make sure that we were making the right sonic choices. And that is one of the things I will miss the most about this car," he wrote.

Adding to the sentimental note, Issac said he was excited about the car helping its new owner make some memories as well.

"This car is a part of me, a part of my music, even a part of my marriage, but all things must pass and while yes it was hard to let her go, I know that she will make new memories and do more good work for hopefully another hundred thousand or so miles more miles in new hands!" Isaac said.

"I’m not sure what it says about me that I had this car for nearly 22 years, but she was always a joy and I have loved every single moment that I had her!" he added.

Over the weekend, Isaac also took some time to rave about his wife, Nicole Dufresne, who he married in 2006, after the couple got to go out on their "first proper date" since the start of quarantine.

"It was during this date and the subsequent conversations that we were both reminded of how much we have grown together and how much the last 14 years of marriage have effected us... for the better!" he wrote. "What I have learned through marriage to this beautiful woman about how to listen and understand things that I did not before and how to see things more from her point of view is remarkable!"

"You have made me a better man," the singer added.