'Borrowed' and 'Blue': Is Taylor Swift Hinting at an Engagement to Joe Alwyn with New Lover Lyric?

The superstar gave Vogue a preview of her title track — and fans are speculating she's engaged to Joe Alwyn after nearly three years together

By Melody Chiu
August 08, 2019 03:51 PM

Taylor Swift‘s new interview with Vogue had plenty of revelations, but a preview of her upcoming title track has Swifties freaking out on social media about a secret the superstar might be keeping under wraps.

In the cover story, the fashion magazine shares lyrics from “Lover,” a song off Swift’s upcoming album that the writer describes as “romantic” and “haunting.”

“My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well to end up with you,” Swift — who’s been dating British actor Joe Alwyn for nearly three years — sings on the track, according to Vogue.

As is wedding tradition, brides often wear something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue on their big day.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
RELATED: Taylor Swift Says Upcoming Album Lover ‘Feels Like a New Beginning’ — and Teases 2 New Songs

Swift’s fans have been buzzing about the lyrics all day, and the star further fueled the flames when she hit “like” on a fan post speculating at an upcoming wedding.

wait … my hearts been borrowed and yours has been blue … something borrowed and something blue … ma’am,” wrote the fan on Tumblr.

RELATED: Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Hold Hands as They Stroll the Streets of Paris

Swift, 29, and Alwyn, 28, have kept their romance strictly under wraps since they began dating, and the superstar didn’t speak about the actor or their relationship to Vogue.

However, it certainly appears the couple — who often jet around the world to support each other — are stronger than ever.

Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE Swift, whose new album drops Aug. 23, felt she had found “the one” in Alwyn, who “is such a gentleman and is very attentive.”

They’ve rarely been photographed together, but after a packed awards season — during which Swift supported Alwyn as he promoted his film The Favourite — the pair were snapped holding hands in Paris as she promoted her new music in Europe.

“Keeping it private from the beginning really helped their relationship,” said the source. “They were able to get to know each other in peace. They have a very special relationship. Joe adores Taylor.”

 

 

