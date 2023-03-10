Here's Why Fans Think Miley Cyrus Is Accusing Ex Liam Hemsworth of Cheating on New Song 'Muddy Feet'

Miley Cyrus is back with her new album Endless Summer Vacation — and some fans think the album's lyrics contain cheating allegations against her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus, 30, and Hemsworth, 33, first met in 2009 while filming The Last Song, and married in December 2018 after years of an on-again, off-again relationship.

Though they split in 2019, fans listening to Cyrus's new song "Muddy Feet" on Friday were quick to link the track's lyrics — in which Cyrus sings about smelling perfume that doesn't belong to her on her partner — to Hemsworth.

"And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase/Now I know why you've been closing the curtains/Get the f--- out of my house," she sings. "I don't know who the hell you think you're messin' with/Get the f--- out of my house with that s---/Get the f--- out of my life with that."

On the chorus of the song, which also features Sia, Cyrus sings about the ex-partner "coming 'round with your muddy feet," and how she is now compelled to "have to do some[thing] 'bout it."

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Later, in the second verse, the Hannah Montana alum sings about her ex "always questioning my questioning," and slams them for manipulating her.

"Get the f--- out of my head with that s---/Get the f--- out of my bed with that s---," she sings.

Though the song contains no direct references to Hemsworth, fans on Twitter began buzzing with speculation. "Oh Liam Hemsworth you will crumble for your sins, Miley went into muddy feet mad mad! CALL HIM OUT MOTHER," one fan wrote.

Elsewhere on the album, Cyrus takes a different, more reflective view on a failed relationship in "Jaded," which features lyrics that suggest her partner never took accountability for their role in the breakup.

"Oh, isn't it a shame that it ended like that?/Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked/We went to hell, but we never came back," she sings, while later adding: "You're not even willin' to look at your part/You just jump in the car and head down to the bar."

The pointed new tracks come two months after Cyrus released the first single off Endless Summer Vacation, "Flowers," which also sparked buzz among fans that it was a dig at Hemsworth.

The track serves as a reflection on a past relationship, and affirms that everything Cyrus' ex-partner did for her, she can do for herself, like buying herself flowers, taking herself dancing and loving herself better than they ever could.

"Flowers" contained what appeared to be references to her relationship with Hemsworth, including lyrics about how she "built a home and watched it burn." The former couple's Malibu home burned down in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

Despite the aforementioned tracks, much of the lyrical content of Endless Summer Vacation actually finds Cyrus speaking positively about love and relationships.

The star — who has been linked to drummer Maxx Morando since December 2021 — sings on "River" about how her current partner "could be the one" and how she's thinking about starting a family with them.

On "You," she acknowledges that she's "got some baggage" and considers herself "savage," but still craves domestic bliss: "I want that late-night sweet magic, that forever-lasting love/But only if it's with you."