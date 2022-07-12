The singer-songwriter and Salem band musician shared photos together in front of Chicago's Cook County Jail on Tuesday

Is Lana Del Rey Dating Jack Donoghue? Couple Appear to Go Instagram Official

The two musicians posed together in front of Chicago's Cook County Jail in a pair of photos shared to Donoghue's Instagram on Tuesday, adding fuel to relationship rumors that've been brewing between Del Rey and the Salem band musician for months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"family visit," Donoghue, 33, captioned the two photos — one selfie and one taken by someone else — of the rumored couple standing in front of the jail building.

Jack Donoghue and lana del rey Credit: Jack Donoghue/Instagram

Fans have spotted the 37-year-old "Blue Banisters" performer and Donoghue together for months now. In February, he shared a since-deleted Instagram video of them attending a monster truck race together — in which she referred to him as "babe."

In May, Del Rey was again spotted alongside Donoghue in photos taken at his birthday party, though neither of the musicians shared the photos to their respective social media pages.

Del Rey was previously engaged to musician Clayton Johnson, sources confirmed to PEOPLE in December 2020, and they were reportedly together as recently as March 2021. The engagement news arrived months after she split from Sean "Sticks" Larkin, as the 46-year-old police officer revealed to The New York Times in March 2020.

While she rarely speaks publicly about her love life, Del Rey has also been linked to rapper G-Eazy, Italian photographer Francesco Carrozzini and Scottish singer Barrie-James O'Neill in the past.

Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey | Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty

Donoghue was rumored to be dating Courtney Love in 2011 after the pair attended a charity gala together in New York and held hands on the red carpet, per NY Daily News. However, he's since told DailyMail.com that they didn't date and only "went to dinner" together.

In a 2008 interview with BUTT magazine, fellow Salem band member John Holland claimed he's "hooked up a few times" with Donoghue, though a relationship didn't come to fruition between the two musicians.

"Well, we're really close," Holland, 35, told the outlet at the time. "He has this weird thing where he's, like, 'I'm not attracted to people I respect.' You know Dopey in Snow White? He's into that kind of person."