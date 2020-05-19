Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Calls Estranged Wife Paddy Bowden's Death a 'Terrible Tragedy'

Bruce Dickinson's wife Paddy Bowden was found dead at her home in Chiswick, west London on Monday morning

Paddy Bowden, the estranged wife of Iron Maiden's frontman Bruce Dickinson, died suddenly Monday morning.

Dickinson, 61, who split from Bowden last year following 29 years of marriage, called the loss "a terrible tragedy," adding that the cause of her death "appears to be a tragic accident."

"Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated," Dickinson continued in the statement, released through The Independent newspaper in London.

"Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family."

A London Ambulance Service statement obtained by PEOPLE confirms that two ambulance crews were sent to an address in Chiswick, west London at 9:42 a.m. on Monday.

"Sadly, the patient had already died," the statement adds.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that police officers also attended the house, following "reports of an unresponsive woman" in her late 50s who "was pronounced dead at the scene."

"The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious," added the spokesperson.

Bowden's death is now in the hands of the West London Coroner, which has yet to decide if an inquest will open.

As the lead vocalist for Iron Maiden, Dickinson has sold in excess of 100 million albums worldwide and earned a reputation as one of heavy metal's best-ever frontmen thanks to his four-plus-octave vocal range.

