Ireland Baldwin couldn’t be happier for her cousin Hailey Baldwin!

Though a source confirmed to PEOPLE that they were legally married at a New York City courthouse earlier this month, Ireland admitted she has “no idea what their [marriage] situation is,” telling Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, “I think they’re just taking things slow.”

Last week, Ireland’s father Alec Baldwin confirmed that Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, “just went off and got married,” during an interview with Access on the red carpet at 2018 Emmy Awards.

Ireland and Hailey Baldwin Vivien Killilea/Getty

In addition, the 22-year-old model said her cousin and the singer are soulmates. Reflecting on how they’ve been through “a lot of trial and error as individuals and together,” Ireland said, “It was meant to be a long time ago.”

She added, “It was just a long time coming, and we’re all like, ‘Alright, thank god, let’s move forward.’ They’re so in love and they really do a lot of good for each other, and that’s the most important thing for me, that he makes her so happy. They just bring out the good in each other, they really do.”

Baldwin and Bieber previously dated before a messy 2016 breakup and rekindled their relationship this summer before they got engaged in the Bahamas on July 7. They were seen walking into a courthouse on Sept. 13 where marriage licenses are issued, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.

“I think they do a really good job of checking each other when one desperately needs to be checked and told, ‘You’re out of line.’ I think they really, really do care about each other so much and care about what others and what their families think of them,” Ireland added.

Also at the iHeartRadio Festival, Ireland jokingly told Extra that fans have been “Da Vinci Code-ing something that’s not happening” regarding Hailey and Justin’s marital status. “I think they were getting things sorted and think people are reading into photos and things way too deep — they are. I think they are just traveling and happy and taking it slow,” she said.

After the courthouse wedding, Hailey went on to claim in a since-deleted tweet that “I’m not married yet,” something a friend of the couple told PEOPLE she wrote because she “feels a civil ceremony and their ‘real’ wedding are two separate things.”