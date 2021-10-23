The iPod Turns 20! See Every Iteration Through the Years

Steve Jobs announced the debut of a new product called the iPod at an Apple press event in 2001, predicting the device would change music forever, Macworld reported.

"To have your whole CD library with you at all times is a quantum leap when it comes to music," the Apple co-founder said. "You can fit your whole music library in your pocket."

Weeks later, the original iPod — complete with a 5 GB hard drive, scroll wheel and FireWire port — hit shelves at $399, and became an instant success.