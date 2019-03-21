American Idol Contestant Turned Instagram Star Quigley Reveals Show Made Her Stop Singing for Years

Quigley, one of Instagram’s biggest stars, is speaking out about her “humiliating” experience on American Idol.

On the ten-year anniversary of getting cut from the singing competition show, Casey Goode, who is best-known by her social media moniker, explained that the harsh feedback of the Idol judges was enough to make her step away from performing for years and question her purpose in life.

In 2009, Quigley, going by her maiden name of Casey Carlson at the time, sang a rendition of “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” by The Police for her Top 36 performance. Randy Jackson, Kara DioGuardi, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell, however, were less than thrilled by her song selection and delivery and eliminated her.

Though the experience brought on a great deal of pain and stress, the social influencer noted on Wednesday that she learned valuable lessons from the setback that helped her develop into one of Instagram’s most well-known personalities.

“Exactly ten years ago today I was kicked off of season 8 of American Idol. I was 20 years old… and I was told on national television that my performance was ‘ALL WRONG’ by the judges,” she began her post. “Even Paula couldn’t think of a nice thing to say.”

“There might have been mention of how I looked ‘pretty’ or ‘cute’ but it was clear they thought that I was not a good enough singer or performer to be on the show,” she wrote, referencing the judges’ frequent mention of her appearance in their critiques. “I was heartbroken and humiliated.”

Casey Carlson now Casey Goode a.k.a Quigley on American Idol in 2009

After getting cut from the show, Quigley said she returned home to Minnesota where she felt “lost and confused and so unsure of what the future held for me.”

“It took years before I was able to perform again- to sing again… to put myself out there,” she style star wrote.

It wasn’t until Quigley made the decision to move to Los Angeles and later met with Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears‘ manager that she began to change her perspective on the situation.

“[Rudolph] told me that if I played my cards right ‘American Idol would be a FOOTNOTE in my bio.’ I’ll never forget that day,” she recalled. “Until then, I thought I would never be able to be BIGGER than the show. I let the show define me… it was the STAR of my story.”

“But on that day, I realized it was MY STORY- and I needed to write myself back into it,” she continued. “I put my whole heart into my music. I wrote hundreds of songs in years. I performed in arenas and on stages in front of thousands of people.”

Despite getting back into music, Quigley said she still struggled with self-worth and acceptance in a male-dominated industry.

“I still hung onto a lot of pain- deep down inside I felt like as a woman… the only piece of value I brought to this world was on the ‘outside,'” she explained. “Writing sessions with a different man every week exhausted me. I felt like success in the music industry would only lead me to more pain.”

As a result, Quigley decided to once again step away from music, where she eventually found her new passion as an Instagram influencer and has been able to look back at her personal progress with pride.

“Part of it was fear- but part of it was my heart aching to be free of the pressure to ‘make it,'” she wrote. “I’m not sure I’ll ever make music or sing with the same joy I did as a child. But my purpose has shifted now…”

“I don’t need success or fame or a stage to WRITE. My message is and always has been to lead with LOVE and empower women, and now INSTAGRAM is my stage,” she finished. “I couldn’t feel more full looking back on how far I’ve come in ten years.”

Quigley signed her note “Xo,Quigs,” as she does with many other posts, and attached a current photo of herself, taken by Alicia Fierro, along with one from her Top 36 performance on Idol.

Following her post, Quigley shared a video on her Instagram Stories where she revealed that the “emotionally-charged caption” caused her to cry and sweat due to her “nervous energy.”

But it appears she had no reason to worry after all, as many of her followers commended the influencer for being honest and opening up about a challenging part of her life in the comments.

Quigley

“Always have been impressed by you, not just your talent but your heart! Thank you for sharing,” wrote someone.

“Oh my goodness 😭 💛 love this and love you so much friend 💛💛💛 you are so amazing and where one door closes, there is always another one waiting for you to open up ✨ so proud of how far you have come 💛💛💛” added someone else.

“I’m so glad your experience from American Idol brought you HERE. To all of on here that need you and support you 100%. You touch so many people on here with your charisma, beauty, and encouragement,” said another user.

In the Idol season that Quigley competed on, Kris Allen eventually went on to win the title while Adam Lambert, who is currently touring with Queen as their frontman, finished in second place.

Quigley, meanwhile, has accumulated over 186,000 Instagram followers since her start on the platform and will be teaching an online class called Soulcial Media: A Mindset Class for Social Media Content Creators later this year.