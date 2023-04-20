Ice Spice Calls Out Instagram for Taking Down Post Using Her Real Name: Find Out Why It Was Removed

Ice Spice is putting Instagram on blast after the social media platform removed one of her posts for using her real name, Isis.

Earlier this week, the rapper (whose real name is Isis Gaston) told fans via her Instagram Story that her post was pulled for violating community guidelines, according to a screenshot posted by XXL.

The "In Ha Mood" rapper, 23, shared a screenshot that showed her post had been flagged by Instagram for going against its guidelines on "violence or dangerous organizations." "cant type my name is ode," she wrote atop the screenshot.

The post in question was a photo of the rapper with a caption that read, "Ayo Isis," with a side-eye emoji. The app's algorithm seemingly flagged the caption as a reference to the Islamic terrorist organization.

In the screenshot, Instagram listed its guidelines, and said it removes "photos or videos of extreme graphic violence, photos or videos that encourage violence or attacks on anyone based on their religious, ethnic or sexual background and specific threats of physical harm, theft, vandalism or financial harm." It remains unclear which specific guideline Ice Spice violated, and a rep for the app did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ice Spice. Lester Cohen/Getty

The rapper recently joined forces with Nicki Minaj on the single "Princess Diana (Remix)," which dropped on April 14. On Friday, the duo released an EP titled Princess Diana (Versions), which includes seven different versions of the new remix.

On Twitter, the 40-year-old Pink Friday songstress promoted the track.

"GM guys. This song has recently been proven by an independent study to increase your dopamine leading to a better quality of life- curing anxiety & depression within the first 90 mins they said," Minaj wrote.

In March, Ice Spice was featured in a cover story for DAZED, in which she opened up about staying true to her roots.

"I see the Bronx still being very authentic, and true to its core, no matter what," she said of her New York City hometown. "I want every Bronx native to become successful and follow their dreams and them come true. I want that for all my Bronx people, for real."

"I have my people in my corner, super supportive," she added. "I only keep supportive people around me, motivated people around me."