Inside Spotify's International Women's Day Concert with Gwen Stefani, Rita Ora and Léon

Go behind the scenes of Spotify's Party On concert featuring Gwen Stefani, Rita Ora and Léon that took place at the iconic Roxy Theater in Los Angeles on March 8

By
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy
Brianne Tracy

Brianne Tracy is a staff writer on the PEOPLE music team. She has been with the brand since starting as an intern nearly six years ago, covering all things entertainment across print and digital platforms. She earned her Bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California and has been seen on Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 09:00 PM
01 of 10

Sweden's Finest

Léon attends Spotify Presents: Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Léon. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Spotify

"Tired of Talking" singer and Sweden native Léon told PEOPLE that she agreed to perform at the event "the second that I found out that Rita and Gwen were performing."

"I feel very proud to be part of this night," she said. "And I'm a No Doubt fan!"

02 of 10

Embracing Life's "Circles"

Léon performs onstage during Spotify Presents: Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Léon. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify

Léon kicked off the evening with a performance of her track "You And I." She also performed songs from her latest album Circles.

"It feels like tonight is a full circle moment," she said. "Spotify was supportive of me in the beginning when I was independent, so to get to come here and do this is pretty cool."

03 of 10

"Tired of Talking" — But Not Singing!

Léon performs during Spotify Presents: Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Léon. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify

Robyn, the HAIM sisters and Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit are among Léon's list of female artists who inspire her.

"There are so many fantastic people," she said.

Léon also recognized Katy Perry for championing her early in her career. After Léon released "Tired of Talking" in 2015, Perry tweeted that she was "one to watch."

"That, to me, was very cool," Léon said.

As for her hopes for the decade ahead, Léon — who turned 30 last month — says it's "touring" and putting out a new album.

04 of 10

Time for Glam

Rita Ora attends Spotify Presents: Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Rita Ora. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Spotify

Ahead of her performance, Rita Ora checked out her hair and makeup backstage.

"I feel most beautiful when I'm not giving a f— about anything," she told PEOPLE. "When you get older, you really don't give a f—. I'm in my 30s, and it's been the best feeling. I don't care what people think of me, and I've stopped people pleasing. It's best to live life for yourself."

05 of 10

Getting Performance Perfect

Rita Ora (C) attends Spotify Presents: Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Rita Ora. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Spotify

Ora — being touched up by her glam squad — said she wanted to take part in the night because of the "all-women lineup."

"Spotify has always been a big supporter of me since they started," she added. "I don't want to say it, but when I started, Spotify wasn't even out yet."

As for the female artist who inspires Ora, 32, most, she said, "Tina Turner."

"She's my birthday twin, and when I feel like something's tough, I always remember, 'Wow, women like her really went through it, and then had solo careers in their 40s, so it's never too late,'" she said.

She also gave a special mention to her close friends, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha.

"They are really strong, independent women," she said. "We've stuck together."

06 of 10

Show Time

Rita Ora performs onstage during Spotify Presents: Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Rita Ora. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify

After Léon's performance, Ora took the stage to sing some of her hits including "Ritual," "Let You Love Me," "I Will Never Let You Down" and "Anywhere."

At one point, she also grabbed her phone to play "something not even out yet" from her upcoming new album.

"My label is probably going to kill me, but I don't care!" she told the crowd with a laugh.

After playing the new song, which samples Fatboy Slim's "Praise You," she sang her new single "You Only Love Me."

"My whole album's basically based off my husband, so it's like my love story to the public," said Ora, who wed director Taika Waititi last year. "It's a very immediate record. I find it very therapeutic."

07 of 10

Feeling Herself

Rita Ora attends Spotify Presents: Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Rita Ora. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Spotify

Ora said that her fans can expect her new album in June.

"I want to drop another single, and then I think it'll be time," she said.

08 of 10

When Rita Met Gwen

Rita Ora and Gewn Stefani attend Spotify Presents: Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Rita Ora and Gwen Stefani. @kristenjanwong

When asked what she would tell her younger self, Ora said: "That I'm on the same lineup with Gwen Stefani, and it's ridiculous!"

09 of 10

It's Gwen's World

Gwen Stefani performs onstage during Spotify Presents:Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Gwen Stefani. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Spotify

To close out the evening of performances, Gwen Stefani took the stage just before 11 p.m. She opened the set with "It's My Life" and then launched into her hits "Don't Speak," "Rich Girl," "Hollaback Girl" and "Just a Girl."

While singing "Just a Girl," the No Doubt frontwoman told the crowd, "This song feels a little more relevant now than it's ever been."

"When I wrote 'Just A Girl,' I had no idea the impact it would have," Stefani told PEOPLE. "I was just writing about my truth, being a girl in the world and fast forward to many years later, it's more relevant today. It was fun to get to perform it on International Women's Day."

10 of 10

Thinking Pink

Gwen Stefani performs onstage during Spotify Presents:Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Gwen Stefani. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Spotify

Stefani, 53, said Pink is a female artist who "inspires me right now."

"She's unapologetically herself, which is a really vulnerable, but beautiful way to put yourself out there," she said. "I am super excited because I get to play a couple of nights with her at BST Hyde Park in Europe over the summer."

As for when she feels most beautiful, Stefani said it's when she's "songwriting."

"I am so blessed to be able to use the gifts I was given in a way that resonates and has an impact on other people that listen to my music," she said. "I also created my makeup line, GXVE Beauty, because I ultimately want to give back to others and inspire people to express themselves however they want that makes them feel confident and empowered."

Related Articles
Michelle Obama
Celebrating Women's History Month: These 20 Women's Words Will Undoubtedly Inspire You
ANNIE LENNOX - Op-ed International Women's Day
Annie Lennox Says 'Feminism' Should Be Represented from a 'Global Perspective' in Personal Essay
Jordin Sparks at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jordin Sparks Says She Feels 'Empowered' by Husband Dana Isaiah and 'Inspired' by Whitney Houston
Blake Shelton wears Gwen Stefani jacket
See Blake Shelton's Cheeky Rhinestone 'Mr. Stefani' Jacket Dedicated to Wife Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani wishing Blake Shelton a Happy Valentine's Day
Gwen Stefani Wishes a Happy Valentine's Day to 'My Cowboy' Blake Shelton: 'Love U'
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
taylor swift, beyonce, kim petras
Women Changing the Music Industry Today: 'I Deserve the Spotlight'
Fletcher Having a moment rollout
Fletcher Talks 'Beautiful' Friendship with Kelsea Ballerini, Harnessing Heartbreak on Debut Album
Zara Larsson
Zara Larsson Talks 'Can't Tame Her' and Tricking Mariah Carey's Fans into Thinking They Collaborated
Gwen Stefani arrives to the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019.
Gwen Stefani Fuels Controversy After Saying 'I'm Japanese' While Addressing Cultural Appropriation
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Releasing Her Debut Album After Years in Record Label Limbo
RAYE on the Success of 'Escapism' and Hoping Listeners Find 'Solace' in Her Vulnerable New Album
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 26, 2022 in New York City.
Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton's Skincare Routine Involves Him Washing His Face 'in the Kitchen Sink'
Gwen Stefani, No Doubt
Gwen Stefani Says She's Open to a Possible No Doubt Reunion: 'Anything Can Happen'
gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani on Creating Beauty Line GXVE in Her 50s: 'I Know What I'm Talking About'
Rita Ora poses in the winners room at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 at Outernet London on November 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images); Beyonce arrives for the Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Rita Ora Denies Rumor She Was 'Becky' on Beyoncé's 'Lemonade': 'Take Things with a Pinch a Salt'
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 26, 2022 in New York City.
Gwen Stefani Calls Husband Blake Shelton Her 'Favorite Award Ever': 'You're Such a Babe'