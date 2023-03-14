Inside Spotify's International Women's Day Concert with Gwen Stefani, Rita Ora and Léon

01 of 10 Sweden's Finest Léon. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Spotify "Tired of Talking" singer and Sweden native Léon told PEOPLE that she agreed to perform at the event "the second that I found out that Rita and Gwen were performing." "I feel very proud to be part of this night," she said. "And I'm a No Doubt fan!"

02 of 10 Embracing Life's "Circles" Léon. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify Léon kicked off the evening with a performance of her track "You And I." She also performed songs from her latest album Circles. "It feels like tonight is a full circle moment," she said. "Spotify was supportive of me in the beginning when I was independent, so to get to come here and do this is pretty cool."

03 of 10 "Tired of Talking" — But Not Singing! Léon. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify Robyn, the HAIM sisters and Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit are among Léon's list of female artists who inspire her. "There are so many fantastic people," she said. Léon also recognized Katy Perry for championing her early in her career. After Léon released "Tired of Talking" in 2015, Perry tweeted that she was "one to watch." "That, to me, was very cool," Léon said. As for her hopes for the decade ahead, Léon — who turned 30 last month — says it's "touring" and putting out a new album.

04 of 10 Time for Glam Rita Ora. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Spotify Ahead of her performance, Rita Ora checked out her hair and makeup backstage. "I feel most beautiful when I'm not giving a f— about anything," she told PEOPLE. "When you get older, you really don't give a f—. I'm in my 30s, and it's been the best feeling. I don't care what people think of me, and I've stopped people pleasing. It's best to live life for yourself."

05 of 10 Getting Performance Perfect Rita Ora. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Spotify Ora — being touched up by her glam squad — said she wanted to take part in the night because of the "all-women lineup." "Spotify has always been a big supporter of me since they started," she added. "I don't want to say it, but when I started, Spotify wasn't even out yet." As for the female artist who inspires Ora, 32, most, she said, "Tina Turner." "She's my birthday twin, and when I feel like something's tough, I always remember, 'Wow, women like her really went through it, and then had solo careers in their 40s, so it's never too late,'" she said. She also gave a special mention to her close friends, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha. "They are really strong, independent women," she said. "We've stuck together."

06 of 10 Show Time Rita Ora. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Spotify After Léon's performance, Ora took the stage to sing some of her hits including "Ritual," "Let You Love Me," "I Will Never Let You Down" and "Anywhere." At one point, she also grabbed her phone to play "something not even out yet" from her upcoming new album. "My label is probably going to kill me, but I don't care!" she told the crowd with a laugh. After playing the new song, which samples Fatboy Slim's "Praise You," she sang her new single "You Only Love Me." "My whole album's basically based off my husband, so it's like my love story to the public," said Ora, who wed director Taika Waititi last year. "It's a very immediate record. I find it very therapeutic."

07 of 10 Feeling Herself Rita Ora. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Spotify Ora said that her fans can expect her new album in June. "I want to drop another single, and then I think it'll be time," she said.

08 of 10 When Rita Met Gwen Rita Ora and Gwen Stefani. @kristenjanwong When asked what she would tell her younger self, Ora said: "That I'm on the same lineup with Gwen Stefani, and it's ridiculous!"

09 of 10 It's Gwen's World Gwen Stefani. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Spotify To close out the evening of performances, Gwen Stefani took the stage just before 11 p.m. She opened the set with "It's My Life" and then launched into her hits "Don't Speak," "Rich Girl," "Hollaback Girl" and "Just a Girl." While singing "Just a Girl," the No Doubt frontwoman told the crowd, "This song feels a little more relevant now than it's ever been." "When I wrote 'Just A Girl,' I had no idea the impact it would have," Stefani told PEOPLE. "I was just writing about my truth, being a girl in the world and fast forward to many years later, it's more relevant today. It was fun to get to perform it on International Women's Day."