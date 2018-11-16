Inside Diddy’s Relationship with the Children He Shared with Kim Porter

Although Sean “Diddy” Combs and his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter split in 2007, the entrepreneur has always been there for their children.

The couple, who began dating in the ’90s, had three children together throughout their on-and-off-again relationship: son Christian, 20, and 11-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Additionally, Combs raised Porter’s eldest child Quincy, 27, and considers him a son.

In 2017, Quincy told PEOPLE Combs is not only his dad but he is also “a friend, a teacher and a therapist.”

“The biggest lesson my father has taught me is to really not focus on that ‘No,’” said Quincy. “That ‘No’ actually is your gas to your car that’s supposed to fuel you into fighting through.”

Echoed Christian, who’s taking after his dad in the music industry: “He is the boss of what I do in terms of making music. He oversees everything, he’s the leader. We have a close relationship.”

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs with Quincy Brown, Christian Combs and Justin Combs Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Combs also enjoys a close relationship with his twin daughters, whom he frequently refers to as his “babies” on social media.

Present for all the big milestones in his children’s life, in September, the proud papa announced that his twin girls were already starting middle school.

Porter and Combs broke up in 1999 and battled in court over child support for Christian, whom they welcomed earlier that year. Combs went on to date Jennifer Lopez for two years before he and Porter reconciled in 2003. They split for the final time in 2007, months after welcoming their twin daughters.

However, over the years the parents maintained an amicable relationship — with Diddy telling JET magazine in 2008 that they were “the best of friends” — as they continued to co-parent their children.

In 2006, Combs welcomed daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman. Combs is also father to 24-year-old son Justin with ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton-Brim.

“They’re kind, great people, with a lot of love in their hearts,” Combs previously told PEOPLE of his six-strong brood. “I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

Combs continues to spend plenty of quality time with the children he and Parker share.

In September, all three of Combs’ girls accompanied the music mogul to take in a concert by Beyonce and “Uncle Jay.”

Earlier this year, Combs’ “queens” also accompanied their father to the Kentucky Derby.

All of Parker and Combs’ children also came out in October to support a screening of Quincy’s new Netflix movie Holiday Calendar.

“When the Whole #Qrew shows up for @Quincy screening of NETFLIX Christmas movie HOLIDAY CALENDAR a must see .., I laughed I cried I got in the holiday spirit but most of all I got to see @quincy live out his Dream,” Parker wrote alongside a series of family group shots at the time.

Diddy’s children were also on hand to celebrate his recent 49th birthday celebration, where he jumped out of a plane — and landed at Playboy mansion.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Porter’s death in a statement explaining that authorities responded to a death investigation at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California, where they found a female unresponsive at the residence.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. According to an emergency dispatch call posted by TMZ, the 911 call came in as a cardiac arrest. While it’s not yet clear what caused Porter’s death, a source told the outlet she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks.

“Diddy is devastated and shocked,” a source told PEOPLE. “He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work.”

The source added, “They were still a family.”