Christina Aguilera's Festive 39th Birthday Bash Had a Serenade, a Wardrobe Malfunction & More

Christina Aguilera celebrated her 39th birthday in style!

On Wednesday, the pop star shared two behind-the-scenes videos from her epic bash over the weekend. Aguilera, who turned 39 this week, also used the party as a chance to ring in the upcoming Christmas holiday.

“When your birthday falls on the best season of the year…🎄🎉,” she captioned three photos of herself wearing a festive red sequined scoop-neck dress and posing in front of pink Christmas trees.

The footage from her party showed Aguilera entering the bash, which was decorated with red, pink and gold balloons, as well as even more pink Christmas trees. While she made her grand entrance, her red dress accidentally came open, revealing one of her black pasties. The singer wasn’t fazed by the wardrobe malfunction, and cheekily flashed the pastie again.

In another part of the video, Aguilera can be seen hugging her friend and fellow musician Demi Lovato. Lovato appeared to have brought her new boyfriend Austin Wilson to the party.

The clips also showed the former Voice coach sitting down to a fancy dinner, getting a lap dance and blowing out the candles on a massive cake.

“Entering the last year of my 30s with the best vibes…dancing, singing, salsa-ing,” Aguilera captioned the post. “What a night. SO thankful for everyone in my life who’s been on this journey with me. Who has stuck by me through and through. ‘She came, she conquered. Get ready 2020’ 🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

The fun didn’t stop after the party. Aguilera’s birthday celebrations also included a serenade from a mariachi band ahead of her special day on Wednesday.

“It’s a Mexican tradition to serenade the night before the birthday the next day,” the “Beautiful” singer explained on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of the band performing in her backyard.

Aguilera’s birthday comes weeks after she stepped out on the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet last month. The “Dirrty” singer made a statement in an embellished white long-sleeve Jean Paul Gaultier gown, accessorizing the look with a wide belt, platform white boots, pearl rings and multi-strand necklaces.

At the awards show, Aguilera performed her new song “Fall on Me” with collaborators A Great Big World for the first time live.