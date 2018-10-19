All About Britney Spears’ Over-The-Top Las Vegas Residency Announcement

With an over-the-top announcement on the Las Vegas Strip in Thursday, Britney Spears confirmed long-standing rumors that she was returning to Sin City for a residency show. The announcement, let’s just say, was very “Vegas.”

The whole display began when several trucks equipped with mobile billboards hit the strip with the word ‘BRITNEY” displayed. Then, as the convoy started making their way next to Park MGM and the Park Theater, where Spears is set to perform, a group of fans clad in a Spears’ T-shirts and holding flags ran after the parade of trucks.

Meanwhile, a few hundred screaming fans had assembled outside the T-Mobile Arena to see the real show, which began as Spears’ songs started playing. Within seconds the facade of Park MGM, adjacent to the arena, turned into a temporary cinema screen, and video projections pertaining to her music lit up the side of the hotel.

After several minutes of impressive visual effects, the 36-year-old pop princess appeared on a makeshift stage through a plume of smoke. With “Britney” flags flanking the stage, Spears waved at the crowd as giant posters of her new show, Britney Domination, illuminated the face of the hotel behind her.

Once the display was over, Spears left via a red carpet, high-fiving fans on the way out to an awaiting car.

Spears’ first Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood ended on New Year’s Eve after a highly-successful four-year run. During that show, titled Piece of Me, Spears performed 248 times and had an overall gross of $137,695,392.

Spears with share the Park Theater with headliners Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Cher, Bruno Mars and Aerosmith.

Britney Domination begins in February 2019.