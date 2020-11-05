Inside Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Marriage Plans: 'Neither Want a Big Wedding,' Says Source

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding ceremony will likely center around a small circle of friends and family, a source tells PEOPLE

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting ready to head down the aisle.

In the weeks since the country star, 44, popped the question to the No Doubt rocker, 51, at his Tishomongo, Oklohama, ranch last month, the two have had wedding planning on their minds — but don't expect an over-the-top affair.

"Neither wants a big wedding," a source close to Stefani tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, adding that a ceremony will likely center around a small circle of friends and family and will ideally happen sooner rather than later.

Family has always been important to the couple, who spent time amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic quarantining in Oklahoma with Stefani's sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 (with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale). Before getting down on one knee, Shelton made sure to have all three of the boys' approval.

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," the source says. "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Though Shelton and Stefani kept their long-awaited news private for several days, the source says the couple were "very excited" to share it with the world on Oct. 27, when they posted a joyful joint announcement showing off the ring on Instagram.

"Yes please," Stefani simply captioned her post, while Shelton wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 and the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"

Shelton and Stefani have long said they were each other's "forever," but the singers — who simultaneously went through painful divorces five years ago — wanted to make sure to build a solid foundation before walking down the aisle.

"Going through all these hard times, [you] get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust," Stefani told Today in 2018. "We’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can."

After Stefani joined the seventh season of NBC's singing competition show The Voice in 2014, she and Shelton became friendly coworkers. It wasn't until a year later, when both their hearts were on the mend from their divorces, that sparks flew. (In 2015, Stefani announced her split from Bush frontman Rossdale after 20 years together, just weeks after Shelton and his ex-wife, country singer Miranda Lambert, finalized their divorce following four years of marriage.)

Though the Stefani source says she "had a hard time seeing herself dating again" after her divorce, Shelton soon became "everything she could have ever asked for and more."

As they plan their wedding, the couple — who won a CMT Music Award for their romantic duet "Nobody But You" on Oct. 21 and are back together on the current season of The Voice — have their hands full as they continue to work on new music (Stefani recently released a new holiday song, "Here This Christmas") and settle into a new $13 million L.A. home that they bought in May.

"Blake gives Gwen so many things that were missing from her life for years," says the source. "She loves sharing her life with him."