Image zoom Insane Clown Posse

It's a no-go for this year's gathering of Insane Clown Posse fans.

On Wednesday, the music duo announced some so-called "stale news" on Twitter, revealing that the 2020 Gathering of the Juggalos is postponed until next year due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The annual underground music festival — which has seen fans, who call themselves Juggalos, join in their shared love for the Insane Clown Posse for the past 20 years — was set to be held at the Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Garrettsville, Ohio, from Aug. 5 through 8.

"With the global pandemic that is now affecting us all, we are dedicated first and foremost to the safety and health of our family," they wrote in a statement, adding that they made the decision with a "heavy heart."

"With tens of thousands of deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we can't possibly in good conscience even consider trying to put on a Gathering during these difficult times," added ICP. "The entire music industry is at a dead halt due to the quarantine, and this, along with the uncertainty of how things will eventually pan out, has made it impossible to move forward with a 2020 GOTJ."

The statement continued: “The bottom line is that we REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times.”

Image zoom Insane Clown Posse Michael Tullberg/Getty

The rap duo — comprised of Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope — then referenced their 2019 album Fearless Fred Fury to express encouragement for their avid fans to persevere through the pandemic.

“In closing, we want everyone to heed the words of Fred Fury and Flip the Rat: ‘BE SAFE: Watch your step and take it easy. You can’t replace what you mean to our team. Without you, tell me where the f— we’d be?’” they wrote. "We will endure this together as a Family, and the Gathering of the Juggalos will return in 2021, stronger, bigger, and better than ever! Whoop whoop!"

The Detroit-based duo recently donated some of its Juggalo merchandise to be turned into masks to help community members in Michigan to protect themselves during the pandemic.

According to TMZ, ICP gave over 300 band T-shirts to the Detroit Sewn donation center on Wednesday, as the fabric is intended to be repurposed for the face coverings in a matter of days.

