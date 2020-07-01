Injury Reserve's Stepa J. Groggs Dies at 32: He Was a 'Loving Father, Life Partner and Friend'

Jordan Groggs, who performed with Injury Reserve under the name Stepa J. Groggs, has passed away at the age of 32.

Groggs' death was confirmed by his Arizona-based rap group in a tribute shared on social media.

The artist died on Monday, according to the post. A cause of death was not given.

"REST IN POWER," the tribute read. "Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend. (6/1/1988-6/29/2020)."

Groggs was a founding member of Injury Reserve, which he started fellow rapper Ritchie With a T — born Nathaniel Ritchie — in 2013 after working at a Vans store that Ritchie’s mother owned, according to Pitchfork.

Injury Reserve shortly became a trio when Groggs and Ritchie recruited Parker Corey into the lineup.

The group made their musical debut when they released their first mixtape, Live from the Dentist Office, in 2015. They followed up with another mixtape, titled Floss, a year later before putting out their Drive It Like It's Stolen EP in 2017.

The trio dropped their first full-length studio album in 2019. The record featured collaborations with artists such as A-Trak, Rico Nasty, Freddie Gibbs and DRAM.

On Tuesday, Ritchie paid tribute to Groggs on his Instagram, sharing photos of his friend throughout the years.

"REST IN POWER my brother," he wrote. "I love you so much."

Corey also posted a slideshow of Groggs in his honor, writing on his Instagram account, "Rest in power."

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of Groggs' family in the wake of his passing.