Indochine's Nicola Sirkis Says Band's Upcoming 40th Anniversary Is a 'Miracle': 'We're Survivors'

Indochine frontman Nicola Sirkis and bandmates Boris Jardel, Olivier Gérard and Ludwig Dahlberg are celebrating their upcoming 40th anniversary as a band the best way they know how: with new music.

On Friday, the French rock band released their new Singles Collection album, which features 56 of their singles that have gone No. 1 on French radio since 2001, as a treat for fans ahead of the milestone.

"It was the perfect time to bring back that music for the fans," Sirkis, 61, told PEOPLE recently through a translator. "It made sense for us to celebrate the 40th anniversary since we don't know whether we'll all be here to celebrate the 50th ... Fingers crossed!"

Formed in 1981 in Paris, Indochine rose to fame in 1982 with their single "L'Aventurier," off their album of the same name. They went on to become one of the best selling French bands with more than 10 million albums and singles sold throughout their career.

"It's strange to think that when we started, people said we wouldn't last six months," Sirkis said. "Now we've been here for 40 years, and we're continuing to thrive."

Indeed, just three months ago, the band released their latest single, "Nos Célébrations," to much acclaim.

"It's a miracle," Sirkis said. "It feels like we're the survivors with everything that has been going on for the past 40 years and now with COVID."

Currently at home in France amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sirkis said things are "slowly getting back to normal" in the country.

"People have been traveling, trying to avoid and forget a little bit about the virus, but the virus is still there," he said. "We're much luckier in France and in Europe than in America, for the moment, and we're very privileged not to be on the front lines."

In May 2021, Sirkis and his bandmates will set out on their five-date Central Tour across France.

"I am very looking forward to having live shows back," Sirkis said. "It's one of those moments where you can be happy, free, smoking and drinking and celebrating all together. We're really looking forward to being together again."

"It's the first time in 40 years that we're going to be playing in the center of the stadium," he added. "So that's why the name Central Tour."

But in the meantime, Sirkis said he and his bandmates are just "living in the moment."