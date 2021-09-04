Dubbed "Beychella," the singer's epic headlining performances at 2018's Coachella music festival were memorialized in a live album and the Netflix documentary Homecoming.

Beyoncé's performance marked the first time a Black woman had headlined the music festival; her set paid tribute to historically black colleges and was full of surprise guest appearances, including her younger sister Solange and her former Destiny's Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.