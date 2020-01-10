Iman Honors Late Husband David Bowie on Fourth Anniversary of His Death: 'Bowie Forever'

Iman is paying tribute to her late husband David Bowie.

Bowie, born David Robert Jones, died on Jan. 10, 2016 — just two days after his 69th birthday — after an 18-month battle with liver cancer. He is survived by the couple’s 19-year-old daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra and his 48-year-old son Duncan Jones, from his first marriage to Angela Bowie.

The fashion legend shared a touching message Friday, looking back at her favorite moments with the star. The post written in light yellow letters on a blue background read, “Sometimes memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks.”

Iman also shared a post on Friday of a painting in her husband’s honor. The artwork, which the model captioned as “Bluebird, January 10th,” features a bird flying over the ocean with a sunrise in the background.

In the days leading up to the artist’s Jan. 8 birthday, the 64-year-old model shared a series of photos on Instagram celebrating her husband’s memory.

Iman’s first post included a sweet message to the icon which read, “Like scattered seeds, memories of you bloom everywhere” in yellow words on a red background. She captioned the tribute, “#imandaily January 8th #BowieForever #EternalLove” in reference to Bowie’s date of birth.

In another post, Iman wrote the same caption on a black-and-white photo of her late husband looking into the distance.

And on Thursday, Iman shared a heartwarming photo of the couple in which the model is seen wrapping her arms around the singer. The two are all smiles as they look lovingly at one another.

On Bowie’s birthday last year, Iman shared similar messages on the social media platform. “My memory loves you. It asks about you all the time,” she shared on Instagram, with bright green words on a vivid pink background.

Iman, who married the artist in 1992, has honored her late husband on social media many times in the years since his passing.

The day before the anniversary of his death in 2018, she shared four black-and-white portraits of the couple on Instagram and Twitter to commemorate her romance with the legendary rocker.

“My favorite love story is ours! #BowieForever #ForeverAndEver,” she captioned the photo series.

Iman previously said that fan support helped her heal in the months after his death.

“The outpouring of grief over David’s passing has helped me tremendously, though sometimes I’ve been at odds with it, too: Universal grieving for your life partner can also keenly deepen your own sense of all that you’ve lost,” she wrote for Vogue in 2017.

“David gave me the most exciting, touching, and deliriously loving 24 years. Still, it was not enough— shockingly brief. And although I’ll never get used to losing him, David is nonetheless hiding in plain sight,” she continued.