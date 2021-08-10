Imagine Dragons to Throw Benefit Livestream to Save Concert Venue: 'It's a Community'

"The amount that I owe feels infinite, I'm doing what I love every day and I attest that to Corey," Dan Reynolds tells PEOPLE

In an effort to save the concert venue that gave them their big break, Imagine Dragons will throw a "Free the Fox" benefit this Wednesday via YouTube.

When the band heard through the grapevine that Corey Fox was having trouble paying off the mortgage on Velour, his music venue in Provo, Utah, Imagine Dragons decided to step in. Frontman Dan Reynolds attributes his career's success largely to Fox, making this benefit of the utmost importance to him.

"The amount that I owe feels infinite — I'm doing what I love every day and I attest that to Corey," Reynolds, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The singer also shared that this experience has felt "full circle" for him.

"It's almost like a parent raising children and then they go out in the world. When the parent is older and can't take care of themselves, that's when the kids take care of the parents," says Reynolds.

"Not that Corey's old! But he's fostered all these bands that have gone on to be successful and they're successful largely because of him," he added.

According to Reynolds, Zions Bank holds the mortgage on Velour and has already agreed to match $50,000 of the earnings from the benefit, which he considers "really rad."

The "Believer" singer revealed that during the benefit the band will play some of their songs, will be joined by other bands like Neon Trees, share some secrets about their upcoming album and host a live Q&A.

However, this won't be the first time the band has stepped up to the plate to help Fox.

In April 2016, the band — along with a few others — took time off their tours to throw a benefit concert for Fox, who was dying from kidney failure. The bands came together to assist with funds for both a kidney transplant and venue costs.

The transplant was successful in December 2016 after Brandon Robbins, a member of The Moth & The Flame, who also got his start at Velour, turned out to be the perfect donor match.

"We're family, we're blood brothers," Robbins told PEOPLE in 2017. "It just felt right to get tested and to do this for him, because he's done so much for all of us."

Despite the transplant, the years since been difficult on Fox.

"The next four years were an uphill battle to get back on our feet after my transplant, so when the pandemic hit it was devastating," Fox tells PEOPLE.

"It's taken a string of small miracles, community donations, and government grants to get us to this point but I've still felt a little beaten up and defeated," he continues.

His feelings, however, swiftly changed upon learning the news of the benefit.

"That's when I got tricked into going up on stage at a local music festival and surprised with the news that Imagine Dragons were spearheading a campaign, along with our local Zions Bank, and the music community to pay off Velour's mortgage," said Fox. "After the last few years I've had, it was a very emotional moment."