Imagine Dragons is postponing a slew of upcoming shows amid a series of health problems for lead singer Dan Reynolds.

The "Demons" rockers said in a statement Monday that Reynolds, 35, not only has hemorrhaged vocal cords, but a "fairly serious" lateral collateral ligament sprain in his knee — and as a result, they've been forced to call off nine shows in Latin America.

"In our 12 years as a band, we've never had to cancel a tour (and could count the number of shows on one hand)," the band wrote in a statement shared on Twitter. "We hope you guys know how hard it is for us to postpone these dates, and we plan to make it up to you soon."

The statement continued: "Some of you may know that Dan has been struggling with hemorrhaged vocal cords and a nodule ever since the last tour leg, and he's been warned by his doctor that going out right now could cause a rupture and irreparably harm his voice."

Imagine Dragons said Reynolds is also "unexpectedly" dealing with an LCL sprain that'll require him to wear a brace and undergo rehabilitation "for some time."

"We just can't give you the show you expect and deserve right now," the statement said. "We will keep everyone updated as we figure out new dates, and we are so sorry to those who made travel and other plans to see us. Refunds will be made available for those who can't make the new dates."

The Grammy Award winners had nine dates coming up in Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico through Nov. 4. They're currently scheduled to play again in the Middle East in January before heading to South Africa for two shows in February.

The cancellations mark the latest setback for Reynolds, who announced in September that he and wife Aja Volkman, 42, were separating after more than a decade together.

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The couple, who share four children, first split in 2018, but reconciled less than a year later and welcomed their son.

"I love her, she is my best friend, and an incredible mother, and we are going to be great parents to our kids," Reynolds said of Volkman on The Howard Stern Show last month. "Relationships are so complex — here we are, at the close of a chapter and it feels hard, it feels like mourning for me. But it also feels like I'm just on the path I'm supposed to be on in life."

The musician also opened up to PEOPLE in September about the 10th anniversary of Imagine Dragons' debut album Night Visions.

"I'm so very, very grateful for that record. I listen back to [the songs], and it makes me smile because there's a lot of themes and such that I've since moved past — like heartache about losing religion," he said. "That's something that is not part of my life anymore, but I can look back on it and smile and be grateful for the 22-year-old Dan who was flailing and looking for a foundation."