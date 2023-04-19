Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds' Wife Aja Volkman Files for Divorce as She Discusses 'Big Transition'

Aja Volkman wrote in a statement on Instagram that navigating her split from Dan Reynolds in public "has been hard"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 19, 2023 11:05 AM
Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman attend the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

One day after filing for divorce from Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds, Aja Volkman is speaking out on the difficulties of navigating their split in the public eye.

Volkman, 43, and Reynolds, 35, announced their breakup in September, and she filed for dissolution of marriage on Tuesday in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms.

In a lengthy Instagram statement shared on Wednesday, the Nico Vega singer acknowledged that she'd "marked a pretty big transition in our lives" the day prior, and that this stage of her life has been a difficult one.

"Navigating being in a public space while going through all of the things we have been through this year has been hard for both Dan and I," she wrote. "There is nothing to be said about the fairness of that because we both chose to be on a stage as our career path, so it certainly comes with the territory. However, I've never spoken about the details of our marriage or separation or divorce. I don't intend to."

Volkman continued with a shout-out to the couple's four "amazing children," daughters Arrow Eve, 10, Gia James and Coco Rae, both 6, and son Valentine, 3, and asked her followers not to "create a witch-hunt out of the unknown."

"I think my not saying anything at all about it has led people to draw conclusions that just aren't real. Of course nobody ever imagines failing at anything when they begin," she wrote. "We fight like hell and do our best to have a positive outcome. Life is just really wild."

A rep for Reynolds had no comment when reached by PEOPLE, and a rep for Volkman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since announcing their split, Reynolds has been spotted multiple times with actress Minka Kelly; in November, the two were photographed enjoying a five-hour dinner together in Los Angeles, and in March, they were snapped kissing as he carried her luggage into his house.

He first shared news of his and Volkman's split on Twitter, writing that the two had first separated in 2018 and worked to repair their relationship, but were now calling it quits for good. They married in 2011.

Aja Volkman (L) and Dan Reynolds attend the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," he wrote. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority."

He added: "Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

Shortly after, he appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he said it "sucks" having to navigate the separation in public.

"People invest in it … all your friends invest in it, your family invests in it and the notion of having to be public about something sucks," he said. "[You] kind of do in this position... you sign up for it."

He continued: "I love [Aja], she is my best friend, and an incredible mother, and we are going to be great parents to our kids. Relationships are so complex — here we are, at the close of a chapter and it feels hard, it feels like mourning for me. But it also feels like I'm just on the path I'm supposed to be on in life."

Related Articles
Aja Volkman children
Aja Volkman Celebrates Holidays with Kids amid Dan Reynolds Split: 'Make Your Own Merry'
Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman attend the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Dan Reynolds Calls Estranged Wife Aja Volkman His 'Best Friend' amid Separation: 'It Feels Hard'
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - New Couple Alert! Minka Kelly steps out with her new boyfriend lead singer of Imagine Dragon Dan Reynolds as they step out to Cafe Stella for 5 hours as they arrive at 8pm and leave at 1:20am. Pictured: Minka Kelly BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Minka Kelly Steps Out with Imagine Dragons Lead Singer Dan Reynolds
Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Announces He and Wife Aja Volkman Have Split: 'I Am Saddened'
Social Compassion In Legislation Hosts "Sunset On Sunset" Event Honoring Animal-Rights Pioneers
Joanna Krupa's Husband Douglas Nunes Files for Divorce After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage
Dan Reynolds singer member of the band Imagine Dragons performs live on stage during the second day of Lollapalooza Brazil Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 24, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Imagine Dragons Postpone Shows amid Dan Reynolds' Vocal Cord Issues and 'Fairly Serious' Knee Sprain
Matthew Lawrence and dancer Cheryl Burke arrive at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke's Relationship: A Look Back
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline
Erika Jayne, Tom Girardi
The 17 Most Shocking Breakups in 'Real Housewives' History
Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Brittany Snow Files for Divorce 4 Months After Announcing Separation from Tyler Stanaland
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on Touring with 4 Kids, Writing Through Loss and Aiding Ukraine
imagine dragons
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Revisits 'Night Visions' 10 Years Later: 'Changed Everything for Me'
Dan Reynolds/Instagram. Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless After Knee Sprain: 'Health and Rehabilitation'.
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Goes Shirtless After Knee Sprain: 'Health and Rehabilitation'
Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce 5 Months After Announcing Split