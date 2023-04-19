Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds' Wife Aja Volkman Files for Divorce as She Discusses 'Big Transition'

One day after filing for divorce from Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds, Aja Volkman is speaking out on the difficulties of navigating their split in the public eye.

Volkman, 43, and Reynolds, 35, announced their breakup in September, and she filed for dissolution of marriage on Tuesday in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms.

In a lengthy Instagram statement shared on Wednesday, the Nico Vega singer acknowledged that she'd "marked a pretty big transition in our lives" the day prior, and that this stage of her life has been a difficult one.

"Navigating being in a public space while going through all of the things we have been through this year has been hard for both Dan and I," she wrote. "There is nothing to be said about the fairness of that because we both chose to be on a stage as our career path, so it certainly comes with the territory. However, I've never spoken about the details of our marriage or separation or divorce. I don't intend to."

Volkman continued with a shout-out to the couple's four "amazing children," daughters Arrow Eve, 10, Gia James and Coco Rae, both 6, and son Valentine, 3, and asked her followers not to "create a witch-hunt out of the unknown."

"I think my not saying anything at all about it has led people to draw conclusions that just aren't real. Of course nobody ever imagines failing at anything when they begin," she wrote. "We fight like hell and do our best to have a positive outcome. Life is just really wild."

A rep for Reynolds had no comment when reached by PEOPLE, and a rep for Volkman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since announcing their split, Reynolds has been spotted multiple times with actress Minka Kelly; in November, the two were photographed enjoying a five-hour dinner together in Los Angeles, and in March, they were snapped kissing as he carried her luggage into his house.

He first shared news of his and Volkman's split on Twitter, writing that the two had first separated in 2018 and worked to repair their relationship, but were now calling it quits for good. They married in 2011.

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," he wrote. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority."

He added: "Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

Shortly after, he appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he said it "sucks" having to navigate the separation in public.

"People invest in it … all your friends invest in it, your family invests in it and the notion of having to be public about something sucks," he said. "[You] kind of do in this position... you sign up for it."

He continued: "I love [Aja], she is my best friend, and an incredible mother, and we are going to be great parents to our kids. Relationships are so complex — here we are, at the close of a chapter and it feels hard, it feels like mourning for me. But it also feels like I'm just on the path I'm supposed to be on in life."