Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie will fill in for late Il Divo vocalist Carlos Marín, who died last month of complications with COVID-19

Il Divo Tour Will Go On as Retrospective Tribute to Late Vocalist Carlos Marín Following His Death

Il Divo is going ahead with their upcoming tour, which will now be a tribute to their late group member Carlos Marín.

The multi-national quartet announced the career retrospective Tuesday on Instagram, after the Spanish vocalist died at age 53 last month from complications with COVID-19. Previously titled the "For Once in My Life Tour," it will continue as a best of hits tour.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The tour will be filled with Il Divo's hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production," they announced.

Along with remaining members David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler, the group will be rounded out by Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. The tour kicks off Feb. 2 in San Jose, California, and all of the tickets for the originally scheduled dates will be honored.

Il Divo canceled their Christmas tour last month "due to illness," postponing the dates until December 22. Marín was hospitalized days later in "serious" condition and put into an induced coma.

"Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery," Il Divo announced on Twitter.

The group, which was assembled by Simon Cowell, announced Marín's death on Sunday, Dec. 18. "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away," they wrote on their website.