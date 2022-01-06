Il Divo Tour Will Go On as Retrospective Tribute to Late Vocalist Carlos Marín Following His Death
Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie will fill in for late Il Divo vocalist Carlos Marín, who died last month of complications with COVID-19
Il Divo is going ahead with their upcoming tour, which will now be a tribute to their late group member Carlos Marín.
The multi-national quartet announced the career retrospective Tuesday on Instagram, after the Spanish vocalist died at age 53 last month from complications with COVID-19. Previously titled the "For Once in My Life Tour," it will continue as a best of hits tour.
"The tour will be filled with Il Divo's hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production," they announced.
Along with remaining members David Miller, Sébastien Izambard and Urs Bühler, the group will be rounded out by Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. The tour kicks off Feb. 2 in San Jose, California, and all of the tickets for the originally scheduled dates will be honored.
Il Divo canceled their Christmas tour last month "due to illness," postponing the dates until December 22. Marín was hospitalized days later in "serious" condition and put into an induced coma.
"Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery," Il Divo announced on Twitter.
RELATED: Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Dies at 53 After Hospitalization: 'We Will Miss Our Dear Friend'
The group, which was assembled by Simon Cowell, announced Marín's death on Sunday, Dec. 18. "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away," they wrote on their website.
"He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos. For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend," Il Divo added. "We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace."