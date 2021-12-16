Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín in 'Induced Coma' as Group Cancels Christmas Tour: Report
The singer was first admitted to the hospital on Dec. 8, according to a Spanish outlet
Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has been put into "an induced coma," El Español reports.
Marín, 53, is currently intubated after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Manchester Royal Medical Center in England, according to the Spanish outlet. His condition is described by El Español as "serious."
Carlos Marín was first admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 8 per the report.
On Thursday, Il Divo confirmed that Marín was in the hospital in a message to fans on social media.
"Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital," the band wrote. "We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery."
Last week, Il Divo informed fans that the band was postponing its current Christmas tour until December 2022 due to an ongoing illness. The band had previously postponed shows three shows in England between Dec. 7 and Dec. 9.
"Il Divo are deeply sorry to their fans, but look forward to returning to the road in the new year and seeing you all in the run up to next Christmas," the band said Friday in a statement on Twitter.
Il Divo told concertgoers to keep their tickets "as they will be valid for the new rescheduled 2022 dates."
Two days before Marín reportedly entered the hospital, the singer was on Instagram promoting two February dates that had been added to the band's "For Once In My Life" tour in Dallas and Orlando.
"Can't wait to see you there!" he wrote in the caption.
The "For Once In My Life" tour is currently scheduled to begin on Jan. 6 in Saratoga, Fla., according to the band's website.