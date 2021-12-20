"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together," Carlos Marín's group mates David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler wrote in memory of the late singer

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Dies at 53 After Hospitalization: 'We Will Miss Our Dear Friend'

Il Divo singer Carlos Marín has died following a hospitalization, according to the remaining members of the vocal group. He was 53.

David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler announced the news of their friend's death on their website on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos," Il Divo shared.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace," they continued.

Marín's death comes three days after the vocalists confirmed he was hospitalized after first being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at the Manchester Royal Medical Center in England on Dec. 8, according to Spanish outlet El Español.

"Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery," the singers initially wrote on Thursday.

A week prior, the crossover vocal group announced they were postponing their 2021 Christmas tour until December 2022 due to an ongoing illness.

Il Divo is a multi-national singing group that consisted of four tenors and baritones from across the world — Bühler from Switzerland, Miller from the United States, Izambard from France, and Marín from Spain. They were originally put together by Simon Cowell.

Il Divo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty

In addition to his work with the group, German-born Marín also had a career as an operatic soloist and as a performer in musicals.