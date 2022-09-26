Entertainment Music iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022: See All the Stars Who Hit PEOPLE's Las Vegas Photo Booth Held in Sin City Sept. 23 and 24 at the T-Mobile Arena, the annual festival drew artists from all genres of music By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 08:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 34 Ryan Seacrest The Tyler Twins 02 of 34 Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale The Tyler Twins 03 of 34 Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd The Tyler Twins 04 of 34 Diplo The Tyler Twins 05 of 34 Kim Petras The Tyler Twins 06 of 34 Morgan Wallen The Tyler Twins 07 of 34 LL Cool J The Tyler Twins 08 of 34 Luke Combs The Tyler Twins 09 of 34 Rider Strong and Will Friedle The Tyler Twins 10 of 34 Cheat Codes The Tyler Twins 11 of 34 Mike "The Miz" Mizanin The Tyler Twins 12 of 34 Lance Bass The Tyler Twins 13 of 34 apl.de.ap, will.i.am and Taboo of The Black-Eyed Peas The Tyler Twins 14 of 34 Jena Rose The Tyler Twins 15 of 34 Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko The Tyler Twins 16 of 34 Big Time Rush The Tyler Twins 17 of 34 Gayle The Tyler Twins 18 of 34 Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys The Tyler Twins 19 of 34 Maggie Lindemann The Tyler Twins 20 of 34 Sheryl Lee Ralph The Tyler Twins 21 of 34 King Combs The Tyler Twins 22 of 34 Swaggy Wolfdog The Tyler Twins 23 of 34 Lisa Ann Walter The Tyler Twins 24 of 34 Michelle Young The Tyler Twins 25 of 34 Drew Sidora and Teddi Mellencamp The Tyler Twins 26 of 34 Leslie Jones The Tyler Twins 27 of 34 Jax The Tyler Twins 28 of 34 Sophia Bush The Tyler Twins 29 of 34 Ashley Reyes The Tyler Twins 30 of 34 Justin Johnson Cortez, Katherine McNamara and Matt Barr The Tyler Twins 31 of 34 Criss Angel The Tyler Twins 32 of 34 Alexis Mateo The Tyler Twins 33 of 34 Coco Montrese The Tyler Twins 34 of 34 Tanya Rad The Tyler Twins