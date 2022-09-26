iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022: See All the Stars Who Hit PEOPLE's Las Vegas Photo Booth

Held in Sin City Sept. 23 and 24 at the T-Mobile Arena, the annual festival drew artists from all genres of music

Published on September 26, 2022 08:35 PM
01 of 34

Ryan Seacrest

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
02 of 34

Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
03 of 34

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
04 of 34

Diplo

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
05 of 34

Kim Petras

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
06 of 34

Morgan Wallen

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
07 of 34

LL Cool J

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
08 of 34

Luke Combs

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
09 of 34

Rider Strong and Will Friedle

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
10 of 34

Cheat Codes

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
11 of 34

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
12 of 34

Lance Bass

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
13 of 34

apl.de.ap, will.i.am and Taboo of The Black-Eyed Peas

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
14 of 34

Jena Rose

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
15 of 34

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
16 of 34

Big Time Rush

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
17 of 34

Gayle

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
18 of 34

Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
19 of 34

Maggie Lindemann

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
20 of 34

Sheryl Lee Ralph

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
21 of 34

King Combs

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
22 of 34

Swaggy Wolfdog

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
23 of 34

Lisa Ann Walter

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
24 of 34

Michelle Young

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
25 of 34

Drew Sidora and Teddi Mellencamp

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
26 of 34

Leslie Jones

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
27 of 34

Jax

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
28 of 34

Sophia Bush

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
29 of 34

Ashley Reyes

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
30 of 34

Justin Johnson Cortez, Katherine McNamara and Matt Barr

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
31 of 34

Criss Angel

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
32 of 34

Alexis Mateo

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
33 of 34

Coco Montrese

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
34 of 34

Tanya Rad

iHearRadio Music Festival 2022
The Tyler Twins
